A major hospitality union has called Trump's tip proposal a 'play' for votes, endorsed Kamala Harris

The UNITE HERE union, a labor union representing hospitality workers, is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president as it looks to counter former president Donald Trump’s pitch to make tips tax-free, according to a statement the organization made on Monday.



Gwen Mills, UNITE HERE’s president, argued that a second Trump term would be “disastrous” for unions and workers, citing his plans to undermine labor rights, repeal healthcare protections, and impose voting restrictions. Mills said she believes Harris will better support workers, adding that the union is committed to helping her win the election. She added that as VP, Harris has helped save the pensions of millions of union members and retirees, in addition to securing free healthcare for laid off workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Another Trump presidency would mean four chaotic years of defending against his attacks on unions, working people, immigrants, women, and others,” Mills said. “With Kamala Harris as President, workers will continue to move forward, organize their workplaces, and secure good wages and benefits. She has consistently demonstrated her commitment to labor rights and social justice, ensuring that every worker has a fair shot at the American dream.”

The New York-based organization says that to show its support for Harris and her inclusive vision while highlighting Trump’s divisive plans, it will lead a major canvassing effort that includes knocking on more than 3.3 million doors in key states including Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The union also plans to continue advocating for better wages and working conditions for hospitality workers (which work in industries like airports, food service, gaming, hotels, manufacturing, and transportation). Those political demonstrations are on the horizon. The union said it is gearing up for potential strikes at major hotel brands, including Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and Omni.