UnitedHealth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.84 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $6.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.56 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.33 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $92.36 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.43 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.85 to $25 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH