UnitedHealth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.84 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $6.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.56 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.33 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $92.36 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.43 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.85 to $25 per share.

