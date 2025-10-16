Earning college credits for listening to Taylor Swift might be among the Wildest Dreams of some college students, but those attending the University of Louisville are likely feeling especially Enchanted as the school has announced a new class that will use the singer's career to teach economics.

"Swiftonomics" will task students to apply economic thinking to questions fans are already debating, from concert ticket prices to trade-offs that have to be made to fit timelines.

"She’s had a huge economic impact. She’s an incredible business person. And so we thought, well, let’s try this,” Beth Munnich, associate professor of economics who helped develop the class, told WMUR-TV.

It's currently a one-off course, but Munnich hopes to make it a permanent course on the curriculum if there's sufficient interest.

The University of Louisville is hardly the only school that has tapped into the learning potential of Swift, who holds multiple records ranging from highest-grossing tour of all time to the first album to surpass five-million pre-saves on Spotify.

In 2023, Stanford offered a course called “All Too Well (Ten Week Version),” an “in-depth” analysis of Swift’s 2012 song, which the artist re-released in 2022 in a 10-minute-long version. The University of Texas, Austin, meanwhile, has offered “The Taylor Swift Songbook,” an honor undergraduate class that studied Swift’s lyrics in comparison to great literature. And Canada’s Queen's University once listed "Taylor Swift's Literary Legacy" as part of its Cultural Studies program. New York University's Clive Davis Institute, in 2022, also launched a course on Swift’s evolution as an artist and entrepreneur.

No word if the U of L course will also include Swift's new docuseries and additional concert film coming to Disney+ as part of its itinerary.