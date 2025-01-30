UPS stocks slips on a cut in Amazon business and an earnings miss

This story incorporates reporting from Benzinga.com, Business Insider and MarketWatch on MSN.com.



UPS’s financial results for the fourth quarter revealed lower-than-expected revenue, leading to a notable drop in the company’s stock price. The company’s performance was further impacted by a newly negotiated agreement with its largest customer Amazon, which involves a reduction in the volume of packages handled. This combination of factors raised concerns among investors about the outlook for the logistics giant.

Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think CC Share Subtitles Off

English Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think

During the fourth quarter, UPS reported profit figures that exceeded consensus estimates. However, its revenue fell short of expectations, underscoring the challenges the company faces amid changing industry conditions. According to financial analysts, these results suggest that UPS is grappling with hurdles in maintaining growth momentum, particularly in light of an evolving market landscape.

Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think

The recent agreement with UPS’s largest customer aims to adjust the package volume UPS handles, potentially affecting future revenue streams. Executives indicated this deal forms part of a broader strategy to optimize operations and focus on more profitable ventures. While potentially beneficial in the long run, this approach could temporarily impact the company’s financial performance, which was evident in the latest earnings report.

Advertisement

UPS has plans to initiate a share repurchase program, aiming to improve shareholder value and signal confidence in the company’s positioning. The buyback program is expected to slightly offset the shock from the revenue miss and strategic decisions concerning package volumes.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, UPS shared its revenue projections for the fiscal year 2025. The forecasts anticipate revenues below what financial markets have been expecting, further contributing to investor apprehension. The company cited several factors influencing its outlook, including economic conditions and shifts in consumer behavior.

Advertisement

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.