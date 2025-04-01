Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) reports earnings

In This Story URBN +1.15%

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN+1.15% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

The filing reports net sales of $5.55 billion, an increase of 7.7% from the previous fiscal year. The Retail segment contributed $4.90 billion, the Subscription segment $378.4 million, and the Wholesale segment $275.6 million to the total net sales.

Gross profit for the fiscal year was $1.93 billion, up from $1.72 billion the previous year. The gross profit percentage increased to 34.7% from 33.3% in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.45 billion, representing 26.2% of net sales, compared to 26.0% in the previous year.

Net income for the fiscal year was $402.5 million, compared to $287.7 million in the previous year, with an effective tax rate of 19.5%, down from 24.6% in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents as of January 31, 2025, were $290.5 million, with total assets amounting to $4.52 billion. The company reported total liabilities of $2.05 billion.

Urban Outfitters plans to open 58 new stores and close 19 stores in fiscal 2026, with capital expenditures expected to be approximately $240 million.

The company continues to focus on its omni-channel strategy, integrating retail locations, websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers to enhance the customer shopping experience.

The filing also details various financial agreements, including the amended credit facility with a borrowing capacity of $350 million, maturing in June 2027.

Urban Outfitters does not anticipate paying dividends in the foreseeable future, continuing its focus on reinvestment and growth.

The company identified no material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting as of January 31, 2025.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Urban Outfitters Inc. annual 10-K report dated April 1, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.