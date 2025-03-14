Earnings Snapshots

Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
ULY-3.73%

Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY-3.73%) has submitted its Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell into a 'correction.' What's that?
Gold rises above $3,000 for the first time as tariffs breed uncertainty
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details a decrease in total revenue to $142.9 million from $184.7 million in the previous year, primarily due to the non-renewal of a significant customer contract and a strategic shift away from less profitable revenue streams.

Suggested Reading

Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell into a 'correction.' What's that?
Gold rises above $3,000 for the first time as tariffs breed uncertainty
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cost of revenue decreased to $111.3 million from $146.8 million, reflecting the overall decline in dispatch volume and reductions in first call support and platform costs.

Advertisement

Related Content

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Related Content

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Operating expenses were reduced to $58.8 million from $84.0 million, with significant decreases in general and administrative expenses due to lower merger-related costs.

Advertisement

The company reported an operating loss of $27.2 million, an improvement from the $46.1 million loss reported in the previous year.

Advertisement

Net loss for the year was $44.0 million, compared to a net income of $74.7 million in the previous year, which included a significant bargain purchase gain from the acquisition of Otonomo Technologies Ltd.

Urgent.ly's cash and cash equivalents at year-end totaled $14.2 million, with principal debt of $54.3 million.

Advertisement

The report highlights the company's ongoing liquidity challenges, with substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern without securing additional financing.

Urgent.ly completed the divestiture of The Floow Limited, retaining a 49% ownership interest, as part of a strategic effort to focus on core business operations.

Advertisement

The company continues to invest in its platform, with $5.9 million capitalized in internal software development costs during the year.

Urgent.ly's leadership is focused on expanding its customer base and improving margins through strategic partnerships and technological innovation.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Urgent.ly Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.