Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599 — Here’s what you need to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Personal Finance

The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress

A new study looked at factors like average credit scores, accounts in distress, bankruptcy filings, and search interest for debt and loans

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress
Photo: SrdjanPav (Getty Images)

Americans around the country are struggling to make ends meet, but in some cities, people are facing much higher levels of financial distress.

Advertisement

WalletHub set out to find the places where financial struggles are most prevalent. It looked at the 100 largest cities in the U.S. (without data limitations) via nine different metrics to create its ranking. It considered factors like average credit score by city, amount of people with accounts in distress, changes in bankruptcy filings, and search interest for “debt” and “loans.”

“Getting out of the downward spiral of financial distress is no easy feat. You may get temporary relief from your lenders by not having to make payments, but all the while interest will keep building up, making the debt even harder to pay off,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

“People who find themselves in financial distress should budget carefully, cut non-essential expenses, and pursue strategies like debt consolidation or debt management to get their situation under control,” Lupo added.

Continue reading to see which cities’s residents are in the most financial distress.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#10: Austin, Texas

#10: Austin, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Allan Baxter (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#9: Miami, Florida

#9: Miami, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Danny Lehman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#8: Tampa, Florida

#8: Tampa, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Alex Potemkin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#7: San Antonio, Texas

#7: San Antonio, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress
Photo: John Cabuena Flipintex Fotod (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#6: Orlando, Florida

#6: Orlando, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Gina Pricope (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#5: Charlotte, North Carolina

#5: Charlotte, North Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Rudy Lopez II / 500px (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#4: Dallas, Texas

#4: Dallas, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Danny Lehman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#3: Jacksonville, Florida

#3: Jacksonville, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Pgiam (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#2: Atlanta, Georgia

#2: Atlanta, Georgia

Image for article titled The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Marilyn Nieves (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#1: Houston, Texas

#1: Houston, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 American cities with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Allan Baxter (Getty Images)
Advertisement