How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000

About
Real Estate

10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000

If you dream of homeownership and city living, check out these areas

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that housing costs are through the roof.

Right now, the median home sale is $430,787, according to Redfin. Five years ago, it was $302,434. And 10 ten years ago, it was $225,000.

Advertisement

For singles or couples trying to buy their first home, rising costs are a barrier to the dream of homeownership. And many are moving away from their hometowns or avoiding cities altogether to be able to purchase a starter home.

But not every city is as unaffordable as you might think.

Redfin compiled a list of large metro areas where you can still buy a home for under $300,000.

Continue reading to see the 10 large metro areas that made the list and their median home sale prices.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

#10: El Paso, Texas — $264,000

#10: El Paso, Texas — $264,000

Image for article titled 10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

#9: St. Louis, Missouri — $263,850

#9: St. Louis, Missouri — $263,850

Image for article titled 10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000
Photo: Ronald Martinez / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

#8: Baton Rouge, Louisiana — $258,815

#8: Baton Rouge, Louisiana — $258,815

Image for article titled 10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000
Photo: Joshua Lott / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

#7: McAllen, Texas — $250,000

#7: McAllen, Texas — $250,000

Image for article titled 10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000
Photo: Michael Gonzalez / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

#6: Buffalo, New York — $243,000

#6: Buffalo, New York — $243,000

Image for article titled 10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000
Photo: Al Bello / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

#5: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — $235,000

#5: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — $235,000

Image for article titled 10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000
Photo: Chris Hondros / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

#4: Rochester, New York — $230,750

#4: Rochester, New York — $230,750

Image for article titled 10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000
Photo: Guy Solimano / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

#3: Dayton, Ohio — $229,500

#3: Dayton, Ohio — $229,500

Image for article titled 10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000
Photo: Chris Hondros / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

#2: Cleveland, Ohio — $227,000

#2: Cleveland, Ohio — $227,000

Image for article titled 10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000
Photo: Al Bello / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

#1: Detroit, Michigan — $180,950

#1: Detroit, Michigan — $180,950

Image for article titled 10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000
Photo: Gregory Shamus / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12