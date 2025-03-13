Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Personal Finance

The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest

You might save thousands a year on car insurance just based on where you live

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)

Car insurance premiums are rising for everyone — and in select states, they’re through the roof.

Advertisement

That’s because insurance companies use your location to determine risk, looking at data like the road conditions near your home, the amount of traffic, the labor costs should you need a repair, local weather, your state’s insurance minimum requirements, and how many drivers in your area are uninsured

Bankate compiled data to see the average cost of annual of full coverage in each state, ranking them from the highest to the lowest.

Continue reading to see which states’ residents pay the most — and the least — to insure their cars.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Lowest: Indiana — $1,751

5th Lowest: Indiana — $1,751

Image for article titled The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Justin Casterline / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Lowest: Hawaii — $1,705

4th Lowest: Hawaii — $1,705

Image for article titled The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Pool / Pool (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Lowest: Maine — $1,651

3rd Lowest: Maine — $1,651

Image for article titled The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Michael Seamans / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Lowest: Vermont — $1,506

2nd Lowest: Vermont — $1,506

Image for article titled The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Lowest: Idaho — $1,473

Lowest: Idaho — $1,473

Image for article titled The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Jeff T. Green / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Highest: Colorado — $3,212

5th Highest: Colorado — $3,212

Image for article titled The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Mark Makela / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Highest: Nevada — $3,660

4th Highest: Nevada — $3,660

Image for article titled The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Highest: Louisiana — $3,998

3rd Highest: Louisiana — $3,998

Image for article titled The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Michael DeMocker / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Highest: New York — $4,093

2nd Highest: New York — $4,093

Image for article titled The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Highest: Florida — $4,210

Highest: Florida — $4,210

Image for article titled The 5 states with the highest car insurance rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12