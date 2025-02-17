Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Real Estate

Americans looking to escape the big cities are choosing to move to these places, according to a recent study

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 8 suburbs and cities in America that everyone wants to move to
Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Suburbs and small cities are booming in the U.S., with more and more people every year ditching urban life for the allure of planned communities, better schools, and a little more peace and quiet.

Move Buddha, a site that helps people compare moving costs and save money on big moves, used search data to find the suburbs and smaller cities that are most in demand this year. It looked at data from the 50 most populous metro areas to see where Americans are moving the most in 2025.

(A quick note: Some of the cities that made the list aren’t exactly small, but sit next to larger cities and are part of that anchor city’s metro area.)

Continue reading to see which ones made the list:

#8: Fort Mill, South Carolina

#8: Fort Mill, South Carolina

Image for article titled The 8 suburbs and cities in America that everyone wants to move to
Photo: StevenStarr73 (Getty Images)

Fort Mill, South Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, came in eighth place.

#7: Saint Paul, Minnesota

#7: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Image for article titled The 8 suburbs and cities in America that everyone wants to move to
Photo: Layne Kennedy (Getty Images)

While certainly a city and not a suburb, Saint Paul, Minnesota, which lies next to its larger sister city of Minneapolis, made the list as number seven.

#6: Tempe, Arizona

#6: Tempe, Arizona

Image for article titled The 8 suburbs and cities in America that everyone wants to move to
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)

Tempe, Arizona, which is a suburb of Phoenix, got sixth place.

#5: Frisco, Texas

#5: Frisco, Texas

Image for article titled The 8 suburbs and cities in America that everyone wants to move to
Photo: Strekoza2 (Getty Images)

Frisco, which is part of the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metro Area, made the list at number five.

#4: Vancouver, Washington

#4: Vancouver, Washington

Image for article titled The 8 suburbs and cities in America that everyone wants to move to
Photo: Jacob Boomsma (Getty Images)

Vancouver, Washington, which is just across the state line from Portland, Oregon, made the list at number four.

#3: St. Augustine, Florida

#3: St. Augustine, Florida

Image for article titled The 8 suburbs and cities in America that everyone wants to move to
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)

St. Augustine, Florida, a small city 40 miles south of Jacksonville, made the list at number three.

#2: Meridian, Idaho

#2: Meridian, Idaho

Image for article titled The 8 suburbs and cities in America that everyone wants to move to
Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Meridian, Idaho, a fast-growing city outside Boise, came in second.

#1: Summerville, South Carolina

#1: Summerville, South Carolina

Image for article titled The 8 suburbs and cities in America that everyone wants to move to
Photo: benedek (Getty Images)

Summerville, South Carolina, a suburb of Charleston, was ranked the most popular place Americans want to move in 2025.

