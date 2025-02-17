The 8 suburbs and cities in America that everyone wants to move to

Suburbs and small cities are booming in the U.S., with more and more people every year ditching urban life for the allure of planned communities, better schools, and a little more peace and quiet.

Move Buddha, a site that helps people compare moving costs and save money on big moves, used search data to find the suburbs and smaller cities that are most in demand this year. It looked at data from the 50 most populous metro areas to see where Americans are moving the most in 2025.

(A quick note: Some of the cities that made the list aren’t exactly small, but sit next to larger cities and are part of that anchor city’s metro area.)

Continue reading to see which ones made the list: