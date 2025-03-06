Valhi Inc. (VHI) reports earnings

In This Story
Valhi Inc. (VHI-2.31%) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.
The filing includes financial statements showing net income attributable to Valhi stockholders of $108.0 million in 2024, compared to a net loss of $9.9 million in 2023.
Valhi's Chemicals Segment, operated through Kronos Worldwide, Inc., reported operating income of $138.5 million in 2024 compared to an operating loss of $41.1 million in 2023.
The Component Products Segment, operated through CompX International Inc., reported operating income of $17.0 million in 2024, a decrease from $25.4 million in 2023.
The Real Estate Management and Development Segment reported operating income of $55.2 million in 2024, compared to $49.9 million in 2023.
Valhi's consolidated net sales increased 13% to $1.89 billion in 2024 from $1.67 billion in 2023, primarily due to increased sales volumes in the Chemicals Segment.
The company recognized a gain of $64.5 million in 2024 from the remeasurement of its investment in the TiO2 manufacturing joint venture.
Valhi's total consolidated debt was approximately $563 million as of December 31, 2024.
The filing details various financial agreements, including Kronos' Global Revolver and Senior Secured Notes.
Valhi's capital expenditures for 2025 are expected to be approximately $58 million, primarily for maintaining and improving existing facilities.
