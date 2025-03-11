Vanguard Green Investment Ltd Com (VGES) reports earnings

In This Story VGES 0.00%

Vanguard Green Investment Ltd Com (VGES0.00% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing no revenue generated during the period. The company did not incur any cost of revenue.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended January 31, 2025, were $29,148, compared to $23,785 for the same period in 2024. These expenses included professional fees and consultancy fees.

Other income for the six months ended January 31, 2025, was $43, compared to $3,013 for the same period in 2024. This income was derived from interest income, foreign exchange gain, and gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment.

The company reported a net loss of $29,105 for the six months ended January 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $20,772 for the same period in 2024. The losses were primarily due to general and administrative expenses.

As of January 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $200, compared to $556 as of January 31, 2024. The decrease in cash was attributed to operating activities.

Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended January 31, 2025, was $35,774, compared to $33,421 for the same period in 2024. The cash used was mainly for general and administrative expenses.

Net cash generated from financing activities was $23,922 for the six months ended January 31, 2025, compared to $27,634 for the same period in 2024. This was primarily due to loans from the director.

The company does not have any credit facilities or significant off-balance sheet arrangements as of January 31, 2025.

The filing indicates that the company continues to face challenges in generating revenue and managing expenses, and it relies on financial support from its director and third-party financing.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Vanguard Green Investment Ltd Com quarterly 10-Q report dated March 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.