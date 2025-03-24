Vivos Inc (RDGL) reports earnings

In This Story RDGL +0.05%

Vivos Inc (RDGL+0.05% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing outlines Vivos Inc's activities as a radiation oncology medical device company, focusing on the development of its yttrium-90 based precision radionuclide therapy device, RadioGel™, intended for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The company aims to provide new isotope technologies that offer safe and effective treatments for cancer.

Vivos Inc reported a net loss of $2,910,448 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $2,894,753 for the previous year. The company has accumulated deficits since inception and continues to rely on investor funds to maintain operations.

The company has been actively pursuing human clinical trials in India, having completed several regulatory and logistical requirements. In December 2023, the FDA granted RadioGel Precision Radionuclide Therapy a Breakthrough Device designation, providing access to a rapid review process for IDE comments.

Vivos Inc's IsoPet Solutions division focuses on the veterinary oncology market, with the company working with several national laboratories and university veterinary hospitals to develop and test IsoPet®/RadioGel™ therapies.

As of December 31, 2024, Vivos Inc had $2,212,548 in cash on hand, with commitments to vendors for products and services purchased. The company anticipates needing additional funding to continue its development activities and maintain operations.

The company has authorized 950,000,000 shares of common stock, with 440,873,806 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024. Vivos Inc also has three series of preferred stock outstanding, with specific rights and preferences outlined in the filing.

Vivos Inc's management acknowledges the company's dependence on future financing to meet its obligations and continue operations. The company plans to seek additional funding through strategic transactions, licensing, and partnership agreements.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Vivos Inc annual 10-K report dated March 24, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.