Voyager Acquisition Corp (VACH) reports earnings

Voyager Acquisition Corp (VACH-0.29% ) has filed its Form 10-K annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

The company is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on December 19, 2023, with the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

On August 8, 2024, Voyager Acquisition Corp completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 25,300,000 units, including the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at $10.00 per unit, generating gross proceeds of $253,000,000.

Simultaneously with the IPO, the company completed a private placement of 7,665,000 warrants to its sponsor and underwriters, generating total proceeds of $7,665,000.

As of December 31, 2024, Voyager Acquisition Corp had $259,099,778 held in a trust account, which is invested in U.S. Treasury securities with a maturity of 185 days or less.

The company reported a net income of $4,141,371 for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by interest income from investments held in the trust account.

The company has until 24 months from the closing of the IPO to complete an initial business combination, failing which it will cease operations and redeem the public shares.

Voyager Acquisition Corp's management team consists of experienced professionals with backgrounds in various industries, including healthcare and finance.

The company is subject to the rules and regulations promulgated under the Exchange Act and is an 'emerging growth company' as defined in the JOBS Act.

Voyager Acquisition Corp's board of directors consists of five members, with Adeel Rouf serving as the Chief Executive Officer and President.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Voyager Acquisition Corp annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.