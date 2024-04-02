VR headsets: We’re practically there

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Pandora

We’ve long associated virtual reality with escaping to someplace more exciting, but the technology has never quite caught up with science fiction’s promise. But VR headsets’ emerging practical applications are a different kind of thrilling — training workers, helping in healthcare, making the workplace less stressful. All of these are reasons to celebrate, and show that VR headsets actually do have a place in every home and office, without being a means to escape them. Read the full transcript here.

Gabriela Riccardi is news editor at Quartz and the host of Season 7 of the Quartz Obsession podcast. She’s obsessed with zinemaking, depression glass, and Carole King karaoke.

Laura Bratton is a staff writer at Quartz. She’s obsessed with surfing, cats, and tattoos (possibly about surfing cats).



An Apple Vision Pro rival has been in the VR game longer and gone a lot further — Laura Bratton, Quartz



Apple’s Vision Pro has arrived — with big rebuffs from Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify — Laura Bratton, Quartz



How Apple’s Vision Pro could change the workplace, according to a labor expert — Laura Bratton, Quartz



Here Are the Wildest Ways People Have Been Using Their Apple Vision Pro — Kyle Barr, Gizmodo



The Quartz Obsession is produced by Ready Freddie Media, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and head of video David Weinstein. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded at G/O Media headquarters in New York.

