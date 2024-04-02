The Quartz Obsession Podcast

VR headsets: We’re practically there

Virtual reality has always been a future-tech promise, but today’s applications are more practical than you might expect

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled VR headsets: We’re practically there
Illustration: Vicky Leta

We’ve long associated virtual reality with escaping to someplace more exciting, but the technology has never quite caught up with science fiction’s promise. But VR headsets’ emerging practical applications are a different kind of thrilling — training workers, helping in healthcare, making the workplace less stressful. All of these are reasons to celebrate, and show that VR headsets actually do have a place in every home and office, without being a means to escape them. Read the full transcript here.

Featuring

Gabriela Riccardi is news editor at Quartz and the host of Season 7 of the Quartz Obsession podcast. She’s obsessed with zinemaking, depression glass, and Carole King karaoke.

Laura Bratton is a staff writer at Quartz. She’s obsessed with surfing, cats, and tattoos (possibly about surfing cats).

Show notes

An Apple Vision Pro rival has been in the VR game longer and gone a lot further Laura Bratton, Quartz

Apple’s Vision Pro has arrived — with big rebuffs from Netflix, YouTube, and SpotifyLaura Bratton, Quartz

How Apple’s Vision Pro could change the workplace, according to a labor expertLaura Bratton, Quartz

Here Are the Wildest Ways People Have Been Using Their Apple Vision ProKyle Barr, Gizmodo

Credits

The Quartz Obsession is produced by Ready Freddie Media, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and head of video David Weinstein. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded at G/O Media headquarters in New York.