Volkswagen layoffs, Ford and Stellantis woes, and our robot future: Autos news roundup

Automakers took a hit this week after revealing their earnings for the latest fiscal quarter.

Volkswagen — Europe’s biggest automaker — is eyeing mass layoffs and factory closures as a strike threat looms and demand for its vehicles weakens. In the U.S., Ford Motor Co. warned it would report full-year earnings toward the lower side of its guidance, while Netherlands-based Stellantis disclosed a major revenue decline as it looks to clear out U.S. dealership lots.

Looking to the future, Tesla’s Elon Musk predicted that humanoid robots would outnumber people in less than 20 years. Some of Musk’s predictions and promises have panned out; many haven’t. Still, automakers and manufacturers around the world are testing out humanoid robots in their factories, and they may threaten human workforces.

Here’s this week’s autos news roundup.