He was an anti-union Volkswagen worker. The Hollywood strikes changed his mind

You heard it here first, folks. This kid is going places.

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Former anti-union VW employee explains why he changed his mind and voted to unionize
Screenshot: Payday Report/YouTube

Workers at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant recently voted to join the United Auto Workers union, making it the first factory outside the Big Three to unionize. It’s a huge win for the employees who work there but also for labor rights in general. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that many of those same workers voted against joining the UAW. It also may only be the first among many more factories that vote to unionize this year.

So what happened between 2019 and now to change that many people’s minds? We could point to Shawn Fain’s hard work, the success of other strikes, including the UAW’s recent strike, and any number of other factors, but instead, we’re just going to let a formerly anti-union worker who changed his mind explain his thought process. In only 13 minutes, he lays out the case for joining a union better than we’ve heard in a long time.

Seriously. Just start the video, sit back, and let this guy give one of the best interviews you’ve ever seen. If Fain doesn’t have this guy speaking to other workers at factories they’re trying to unionize soon, he’ll be seriously missing out.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

