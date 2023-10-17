Make business better.™️
WaFd: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $50.2 million.

The bank, based in Seattle, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $296 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $178 million, also missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $257.4 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $742.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.