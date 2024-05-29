How much top Wall Street CEOs were paid last year

Wall Street chiefs have always been paid handsomely — but last year took the cake.

Advertisement

The stock market finished the year strong, with the S&P 500 index up 24% to close out 2023, the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 14%, and the Nasdaq Composite gaining 43%. This healthy performance, combined with cost-cutting and dividend-boosting efforts across some of the top banks, resulted in a banner year for the industry.



And compensation committees took note. Most heads of Wall Street’s biggest banks saw their compensation climb by double-digits last year as the sector saw record returns — with only one CEO receiving a pay cut.

This is how much the CEOs of top Wall Street banks — from Morgan Stanley to Citigroup — received in total compensation last year, according to proxy statements filed in the first quarter of this year.