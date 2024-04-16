Jamie Dimon made $183 million selling JPMorgan stock. Here's how much others have made

Jamie Dimon raked in more than $180 million from his sale of 1 million JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares.



The CEO made almost $33 million from the sale of 178,222 shares in the investment bank, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated Monday shows. Dimon had already sold about $150 million of his shares of the bank in February, according to an earlier filing.

The largest U.S. bank disclosed that Dimon would be offloading 1 million shares of JPMorgan last October, marking his first time carrying out a share sale in his almost two-decade tenure as CEO. The bank said at the time that the sale was for “financial diversification and tax-planning purposes.”

Monday’s sale marks the completion of Dimon’s planned share sell-off. The executive’s compensation from the bank reached $36 million in 2023, a 4.3% increase from the year prior.

The company last month announced a 10% increase to its quarterly common dividend, bringing it to $1.15 per share. The dividend will be payable to stockholders at the end of the April, the bank said at the time.

In the first quarter of 2024, JPMorgan repurchased $2 billion worth of common stock, and plans to continue buying back stock at this rate through the rest of the year. The banking giant reported $41.9 billion revenue in the three-month period ended March 31 and a net income of $13.4 billion, up 6% from $12.6 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Of course, Dimon is not the only boss to sell shares of their company. Here are some other CEOs and business magnates who sold off shares—and how much they brought in:

📠 Jeff Bezos

The Amazon co-founder and executive chairman began selling shares in the e-commerce giant in February, with the total sales expected to bring the multi-billionaire an $8.4 billion windfall.

🛜 Mark Zuckerberg

Meta Platform’s CEO offloaded 1.28 million shares totaling $428 million in the tech company during the last two months of 2023, ending a two-year hiatus from selling shares.

💰 Leon Black

Ex-CEO and co-founder of Apollo Global Management sold off $172.8 million of his stock in the company in his first-ever stock sale, also in February.

🏪 The Walton family

The Walmart heirs parted with $1.5 billion in Walmart stock in February when its stock was nearing an all-time high.

🚘 Elon Musk

The SpaceX and Tesla boss sold roughly $40 billion worth of Tesla stock in 2022.