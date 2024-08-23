Now you can get a Whopper with your Walmart run

Walmart WMT+1.61% wants to compete with Amazon and is aiming to do so by leaning on Burger King.



Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it

Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it

In an effort to enhance Walmart’s WMT+1.61% loyalty program (Walmart+) to rival that of Amazon’s AMZN-0.26% Prime, the retailer is offering some special perks, including cheap and free Burger King items to its members, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

One immediate deal that Walmart+ members can get now is a 25% discount on any digital order from Burger King. Starting in September, members can score a free Whopper every three months with any Burger King purchase.

Advertisement

To redeem these perks, members need to link their Walmart+ membership with their Burger King Royal Perks account (or create a free account). They can use the BK App or bk.com to access the benefits, which come at no additional cost to rewards holders, according to Walmart.

Advertisement

The partnership, which Walmart boasts is the “first-of-its-kind,” is more in line with its efforts to boost its membership numbers, after a period where growth has slowed down. By providing attractive deals and offers, Walmart+ could stand to increase its numbers to better compete with Amazon AMZN-0.26% Prime’s extensive benefits. Walmart already works with other partners, such as Expedia EXPE-1.04% and Paramount+.

Like Amazon, Walmart offers its members digital and in-store benefits, including free delivery, shipping, and discounts on items such as gas, travel, and streaming services. Walmart’s membership program is priced at $98 per year, or $12.95 per month, while Amazon’s Prime costs $139 per year, or $14.99 per month.

Advertisement

Notably, Amazon reported over $14.2 billion in online sales during its two-day Prime Day blitz in July, further cementing the event as a major moment for the e-commerce industry.