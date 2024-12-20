Business News

The Walmart family is handing over more control to the next generation

The Waltons are among America's wealthiest dynasties

Francisco Velasquez
Rob, Alice, and Jim Walton speak during the annual Walmart shareholders meeting event on June 1, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Image: Rick T. Wilking (Getty Images)
The Walton family, one of richest dynasties in the U.S., is now handing over more control of Walmart (WMT+0.51%) to the next generation.

Founder Sam Walton’s eight grandchildren will join the family’s decision-making group, raising the count of voting members to 11, as reported by the Wall Street Journal (NWSA-0.26%).

Walmart has had an exceptional year. The company’s stock is up more than 80% in 2024, boosting it’s market value to $768 billion and making it one of the top performers on the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index. With Walmart’s stock near all-time highs, the Walton family’s 46% stake is now worth an estimated $345 billion.

Despite this shift, there are no immediate changes in leadership or board seats. The family said in a statement that it wanted to “maintain an appropriate balance of family and non-family ownership,” and ensure the goals of all Walmart shareholders and the long-term success of the company remain the focus.

The Walton’s – worth an estimated $432.4 billion, according to Bloomberg – are considered the wealthiest family in the world. For decades, the family’s massive stake has rested in the hands of Sam Walton’s three children: Rob, Jim, and Alice. But as the Walton trio nears their 80s, they’ve gradually stepped back, shifting more responsibility to the next generation.

Walmart, which started as a small store in Arkansas back in 1962, is now a global powerhouse. It’s the top private-sector employer in the U.S. and continues to dominate the retail landscape. Despite fierce competition from giants like Amazon and Costco (COST+1.47%), Walmart has maintained a strong consumer following. Recent earnings reports show that the company’s diverse offerings, from groceries to discretionary goods, continue to resonate with shoppers across all income groups.