Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Walmart's gangbusters year, Starbucks' parental leave, and Taco Bell's new thing: Retail news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Walmart's gangbusters year, Starbucks' parental leave, and Taco Bell's new thing: Retail news roundup

Plus, Amazon, Walmart, and Target's 10 best last-minute Christmas deals

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s gangbusters year, Starbucks&#39; parental leave, and Taco Bell&#39;s new thing: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: YvanDube, Matt Cardy, Michael Nagle/Bloomberg, NurPhoto

Walmart has had an outstanding year, with shares up over 80% in 2024, boosting its market value to $768 billion and making it a top performer on the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index. Starbucks will offer 18 weeks of paid leave for birth parents and 12 weeks for non-birth parents, with a 20-hour week minimum to qualify.The coffee chain has also hired its ever chief growth officer to help it fix its struggling China business. Meanwhile, Taco Bell has launched a limited-time offer of chicken nuggets.Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Walmart had a gangbusters year

Walmart had a gangbusters year

A Walmart in Quebec, Canada.
A Walmart in Quebec, Canada.
Image: YvanDube (Getty Images)

Walmart (WMT) has delivered an exceptional year that has transformed its market position. The retailer’s shares surged more than 80% in 2024, pushing its market value to $768 billion after adding $340 billion in market capitalization. The retail giant’s exceptional performance has been driven by its success in attracting wealthier shoppers and growth in advertising and marketing revenue, allowing it to emerge as one of the top performers on the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Starbucks is tripling its parental leave for U.S. baristas

Starbucks is tripling its parental leave for U.S. baristas

Starbucks.
Starbucks.
Image: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is expanding its parental leave benefits in hopes of keeping its in-store employees around.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Taco Bell is challenging McDonald’s with something new

Taco Bell is challenging McDonald’s with something new

A Taco Bell sign in the Times Square neighborhood in New York.
A Taco Bell sign in the Times Square neighborhood in New York.
Image: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Getty Images)


Taco Bell (YUM) wants to compete with fast food giants like McDonald’s (MCD) and Wendy’s (WEN) with a new menu item: Chicken nuggets.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Americans spent more last month — with one exception

Americans spent more last month — with one exception

Amazon boxes inside a delivery truck.
Amazon boxes inside a delivery truck.
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

U.S. consumer spending remained strong in November, signaling that the economy is still moving forward despite ongoing inflation concerns.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

McDonald’s is testing a new store with no dine-in area

McDonald’s is testing a new store with no dine-in area

A McDonald’s customer in San Francisco, California.
A McDonald’s customer in San Francisco, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is hoping a new prototype store will help it stay ahead of the competition.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Amazon’s 10 most viral items of 2024

Amazon’s 10 most viral items of 2024

A package for dispatch in a Amazon redistribution center in Horn-Bad Meinberg, Germany.
A package for dispatch in a Amazon redistribution center in Horn-Bad Meinberg, Germany.
Image: Ina FASSBENDER / AFP (Getty Images)

In 2024, Amazon’s (AMZN) top-selling products were heavily influenced by social media, with certain categories standing out thanks to platforms like TikTok.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The 10 best last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target

The 10 best last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s gangbusters year, Starbucks&#39; parental leave, and Taco Bell&#39;s new thing: Retail news roundup
Image: David McNew (Getty Images)

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but Christmas is just around the corner – and there’s still time to find the perfect last-minute gift.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Diners are still obsessed with Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse

Diners are still obsessed with Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse

An Olive Garden in Fremont, California.
An Olive Garden in Fremont, California.
Image: David Paul Morris (Getty Images)

Casual dining isn’t dead.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Starbucks is trying something new to fix its China problem

Starbucks is trying something new to fix its China problem

A Starbucks in Shanghai, China.
A Starbucks in Shanghai, China.
Image: Qilai Shen (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is doubling down on a new strategy to reclaim its footing in China, its second-biggest international market.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement