The 10 best last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but Christmas is just around the corner – and there’s still time to find the perfect last-minute gift.

Retail giants Amazon, Walmart, and Target (TGT) are offering discounts across every category, giving shoppers the chance to score big on everything from electronics to popular toys. This year, top items include Apple (AAPL) Watches, Stanley (SWK) tumblers, candles, Nintendo (NTDOY) Switch consoles, Crocs (CROX), and Maybelline (LRLCY) mascara.

According to the latest retail report from the U.S. Commerce Department, consumer spending remained strong, rising by 0.7% in November. This increase was largely driven by auto sales and online shopping, particularly for sporting goods, books, and musical instruments.

Vivek Pandya, Adobe’s (ADBE) lead analyst, explained that “mobile, AI, and chatbots” have transformed consumer habits, and online shopping is set to continue growing in the years ahead.

Cyber Week—which includes Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday—hit new records this year. Over five days, online sales totaled $41.1 billion, an 8.2% year-over-year increase, according to Adobe Analytics data.

With inflation still impacting household budgets, many shoppers have waited until the holiday season to splurge on tech and home upgrades, making this a key time for retailers.

We’ve rounded up Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target’s top 10 last-minute Christmas deals. Let’s take a look.