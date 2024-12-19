Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Image: David McNew (Getty Images)

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but Christmas is just around the corner – and there’s still time to find the perfect last-minute gift.

Retail giants Amazon, Walmart, and Target (TGT) are offering discounts across every category, giving shoppers the chance to score big on everything from electronics to popular toys. This year, top items include Apple (AAPL) Watches, Stanley (SWK) tumblers, candles, Nintendo (NTDOY) Switch consoles, Crocs (CROX), and Maybelline (LRLCY) mascara.

According to the latest retail report from the U.S. Commerce Department, consumer spending remained strong, rising by 0.7% in November. This increase was largely driven by auto sales and online shopping, particularly for sporting goods, books, and musical instruments.

Vivek Pandya, Adobe’s (ADBE) lead analyst, explained that “mobile, AI, and chatbots” have transformed consumer habits, and online shopping is set to continue growing in the years ahead.

Cyber Week—which includes Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday—hit new records this year. Over five days, online sales totaled $41.1 billion, an 8.2% year-over-year increase, according to Adobe Analytics data.

With inflation still impacting household budgets, many shoppers have waited until the holiday season to splurge on tech and home upgrades, making this a key time for retailers.

We’ve rounded up Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target’s top 10 last-minute Christmas deals. Let’s take a look.

Apple Watch SE

Image for article titled The 10 best last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Apple AirPods Pro 2

Image for article titled The 10 best last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch

Image for article titled The 10 best last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
Nintendo Switch

Image for article titled The 10 best last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)
Crocs

Image for article titled The 10 best last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target
Image: cunfek (Getty Images)
Stanley Quencher Tumbler

Image for article titled The 10 best last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Maybelline Mascara

Image: John Lamparski (Getty Images)
Pokémon trading card game

Image for article titled The 10 best last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target
Image: John Keeble (Getty Images)
Poe AI Story Bear

Image for article titled The 10 best last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target
Image: mihailomilovanovic (Getty Images)
  • Amazon: $35
  • Target: $35
  • Walmart: Not available
National Geographic Bucket List Family Travel book

Image for article titled The 10 best last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target
Image: Westend61 (Getty Images)
