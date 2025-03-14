Walmart's China troubles, McDonald's gets fast, and Starbucks' powered revamp: Retail news roundup

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Retail

Plus: Best Buy joins Amazon and Walmart in the influencer game

By
Francisco Velasquez
Walmart (WMT) was summoned by Chinese officials for attempting to pass U.S. tariff costs onto suppliers, but it’s hardly alone in its approach. McDonald’s is splitting its teams to conquer beef, chicken, and beverages.

Starbucks (SBUX) is encouraging customers to sip their coffee in comfy seats and charge their phones – as long as they buy something. Meanwhile, Best Buy (BBY) is keeping up with digital trends, following in the footsteps of Amazon and Walmart by entering the influencer game.

Check out these stories and more in this week’s world of retail.

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s China troubles, McDonald&#39;s gets fast, and Starbucks&#39; powered revamp: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Scott Olson, China Photos, Steve Eason/Hulton Archive, Scott Olson

Starbucks wants to be your ‘third space’ again — if you buy something

Customers at a Starbucks in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Starbucks wants customers to stay, sip, and linger longer – but only if they’re buying something.

Walmart is trying to pass tariff costs onto suppliers. It’s not alone

Workers ride tricycles past the first Wal-Mart store in Shanghai on July 25, 2005.
Image: China Photos (Getty Images)

Walmart is in hot water for trying to pass the cost of U.S. tariffs onto its Chinese suppliers – but it’s far from alone.

McDonald’s is trying to put the fast back in fast food

Visitors sitting underneath a McDonald’s sign inside the Millennium Dome, designed by Richard Rogers, Greenwich.
McDonald’s has a need for speed. Well, at least it wants to.

Best Buy joins Amazon and Walmart in the influencer game

A Best Buy in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Best Buy has big plans to keep up with Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart — which include tapping into the lucrative creator economy.

Girl Scout Cookies are heading to court

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s China troubles, McDonald&#39;s gets fast, and Starbucks&#39; powered revamp: Retail news roundup
Photo: John Moore (Getty Images)

The typically tranquil spring ritual of green-clad Girl Scouts selling Samoas and Thin Mints has been rocked by drama this year.

Dollar General warns that things are getting worse for consumers

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s China troubles, McDonald&#39;s gets fast, and Starbucks&#39; powered revamp: Retail news roundup
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Dollar General (DG), often seen as a barometer for the economic health of value-conscious consumers, delivered mixed financial results in its latest earnings report, yet CEO Todd Vasos pointedly warned investors about deteriorating consumer conditions.

