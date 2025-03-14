Walmart's China troubles, McDonald's gets fast, and Starbucks' powered revamp: Retail news roundup

Walmart (WMT) was summoned by Chinese officials for attempting to pass U.S. tariff costs onto suppliers, but it’s hardly alone in its approach. McDonald’s is splitting its teams to conquer beef, chicken, and beverages.

Starbucks (SBUX) is encouraging customers to sip their coffee in comfy seats and charge their phones – as long as they buy something. Meanwhile, Best Buy (BBY) is keeping up with digital trends, following in the footsteps of Amazon and Walmart by entering the influencer game.

Check out these stories and more in this week’s world of retail.

