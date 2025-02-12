Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Retail

Walmart's top 10 Valentine's Day deals

Gucci perfume, Sabrina Carpenter body spray, and a heart-shaped waffle maker are among the deals up for grabs

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Walmart store in Bristol, Connecticut.
Image: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and Walmart (WMT) is rolling out deals across multiple categories for customers looking for a romantic gift for a partner, friends, or themselves.

Shoppers can expect discounts on everything from jewelry and flowers to sweet treats and even quirky items like a heart-shaped waffle maker. Popular picks this season include Gucci Bloom perfume, Cate & Chloe pendant necklaces, and, of course, boxes of chocolate candies.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that total Valentine’s Day spending will reach a record-breaking $27.5 billion in 2025, surpassing the $25.8 billion previously forecast. Shoppers are expected to spend an average of $188 this year, slightly up from $186 in 2024.

“Consumers are looking for special ways to treat their loved ones and can expect retailers to provide the best gift options and deals,” NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen said, in a statement.

Read more: 8 Valentine’s Day gifts for cryptocurrency lovers

We’ve compiled a list of Walmart’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals. Also, make sure to check out Amazon’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals for more ideas.

1. Gucci Bloom perfume

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: AngiePhotos (Getty Images)
  • Gucci Bloom Parfum, 3.3 oz: Now $54, down from $168.
2. Cate & Chloe pendant necklace

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: kickers (Getty Images)
  • Cate & Chloe Amora 18k White Gold Plated Heart Pendant: Now $18, down from $109.
3. Sabrina Carpenter body spray

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
  • Sabrina Carpenter ‘Sweet Tooth Caramel Dream’ Body Spray: $9.88
4. Fresh-cut roses

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: mikroman6 (Getty Images)
  • Fresh-Cut solid roses, 12 stems: $15
5. MyMini Heart waffle maker

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Screenshot: Walmart
  • Mini waffle maker: $9
6. Snickers, Twix & Milky Way gift box

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: grebcha (Getty Images)
  • Snickers, Twix & Milky Way minis gift box, 21 ct.: $6
7. ‘Best Wife Ever’ tumbler

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Screenshot: Walmart
  • ‘Best Wife Ever’ tumbler, 40 oz.: $29
8. Apple AirPods Pro 2

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: photoschmidt (Getty Images)
  • Apple (AAPL) AirPods Pro 2: Now $169, down from $249.
9. Fujifilm mini camera

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Mauricio Santana (Getty Images)
  • Fujifilm (FUJIY) instax mini camera, bonus 10 pack of mini film: $67
10. LEGO Art LOVE Building Set

Replica of Woman and Flowers Made From Legos
Image: Dave G. Houser (Getty Images)
  • LEGO Art LOVE collectible building set (for adults): $80
