Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and Walmart (WMT) is rolling out deals across multiple categories for customers looking for a romantic gift for a partner, friends, or themselves.

Shoppers can expect discounts on everything from jewelry and flowers to sweet treats and even quirky items like a heart-shaped waffle maker. Popular picks this season include Gucci Bloom perfume, Cate & Chloe pendant necklaces, and, of course, boxes of chocolate candies.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that total Valentine’s Day spending will reach a record-breaking $27.5 billion in 2025, surpassing the $25.8 billion previously forecast. Shoppers are expected to spend an average of $188 this year, slightly up from $186 in 2024.

“Consumers are looking for special ways to treat their loved ones and can expect retailers to provide the best gift options and deals,” NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen said, in a statement.

We’ve compiled a list of Walmart’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals. Also, make sure to check out Amazon’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals for more ideas.