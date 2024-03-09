DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Warren Buffett's danger to Apple, the truth about Bitcoin's record, and Nvidia's bubble: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Warren Buffett's danger to Apple, the truth about Bitcoin's record, and Nvidia's bubble: Markets news roundup

Plus, Ozempic and Wegovy keep boosting Denmark’s GDP, and layoffs reach their highest point since the Great Recession

Image for article titled Warren Buffett&#39;s danger to Apple, the truth about Bitcoin&#39;s record, and Nvidia&#39;s bubble: Markets news roundup
Image: Scott Morgan (Reuters), Tom Little (Reuters), Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters), Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (Reuters), Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (Reuters), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Shannon Stapleton (Reuters), Brendan McDermid (Reuters)
Apple stock could be ‘slaughtered’ if Warren Buffett sells more of it, analyst warns

Warren Buffet reduced his stake in Apple by 1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Image: Scott Morgan (Reuters)

Apple has had a terrible start to 2024 — and one man could make it worse.

The tech giant’s stock has consistently tumbled in the first two months of the year. It is currently down almost 10% since the start of 2024, to less than $170 per share. This comes as the AI boom has helped other tech companies’ stocks soar, including Microsoft and Nvidia.

Still, one analyst warns that the worst could still be yet to come for Apple, the second-most valuable company in the world.

Read More

Americans spent more than $1.1 trillion on interest payments alone last quarter

3D printed percentage symbols are seen in front of dollar banknotes in an illustration.
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

You borrow money, you pay it back. If you can’t pay it back right away, you might pay some money on top of that. Well, Americans are paying a lot of money on top right now: Data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) suggests that consumers spent a record $1.1 trillion on interest payments last quarter.

Read More

No, bitcoin didn’t really hit an all-time high. Here’s why

Image for article titled Warren Buffett&#39;s danger to Apple, the truth about Bitcoin&#39;s record, and Nvidia&#39;s bubble: Markets news roundup
Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The crypto community took a victory lap with the news that the price of Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $69,210. Those celebrations cooled when the value dropped a full 8% just a few hours later, but it marked a stunning recovery from the crypto crash of 2022. For the fans, Bitcoin’s rally was evidence that cryptocurrency is a good investment after all. There’s just one problem: Adjusted for inflation, Bitcoin is actually worth less than it was three years ago.

Read More

Ozempic and Wegovy will keep boosting Denmark’s GDP, report says

Ozempic pens in a production line
Image: Tom Little (Reuters)

The skyrocketing demand of a new class of weight loss drugs continues to have ripple effects across the economy. Nowhere is that impact felt more than Denmark.

The Nordic country’s largest bank, Danske Bank, forecasted that Denmark’s gross domestic product will grow 2.1% in 2024 and it’s primarily thanks to Novo Nordisk, which makes diabetes medication Ozempic and weight-loss drug Wegovy.

Read More

Bitcoin broke its all-time record and topped $69,000

photo illustration of Bitcoin
Photo: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (Reuters)

Bitcoin’s hot streak continued when it briefly surged to $69,191.95 and surpassed its previous record-high from 2021. The price later retreated to $68,115 by mid-morning.

Read More

Is Nvidia stock in a bubble that will burst? Wall Street can’t make up its mind

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

When it comes to Nvidia’s huge rally to become the third-most valuable company in the world, Wall Street analysts have mixed opinions. Some think the AI chipmaker’s successes will only continue — while others think it’s a bubble ready to burst.

Read More

Even Cookie Monster hates ‘shrinkflation.’ Here’s what that is and how much it matters

A person in a Cookie Monster costume stands with their hand to their chin.
Photo: Shannon Stapleton (Reuters)

Everyone’s favorite ravenous blue puppet took to social media to add his gravelly voice to a resounding chorus that has grown louder and louder in recent years, decrying one of corporate America’s favorite margin-bumping tricks.

Read More

Is there an AI bubble?

Deepak Puri of Deutsche Bank’s Private Bank says it might be time to consider lightening up on the ‘Magnificent Seven’

Layoffs reached their highest level since the Great Recession last month

A morning commuter walks through wind and snow in New York City on Feb. 13.
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Job cuts at U.S. companies in February reached their highest level since 2009, according to the monthly layoffs report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Read More

