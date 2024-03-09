Warren Buffett's danger to Apple, the truth about Bitcoin's record, and Nvidia's bubble: Markets news roundup

Apple has had a terrible start to 2024 — and one man could make it worse.



The tech giant’s stock has consistently tumbled in the first two months of the year. It is currently down almost 10% since the start of 2024, to less than $170 per share. This comes as the AI boom has helped other tech companies’ stocks soar, including Microsoft and Nvidia.

Still, one analyst warns that the worst could still be yet to come for Apple, the second-most valuable company in the world.

