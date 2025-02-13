Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) reports earnings

In This Story WCN -3.98%

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-3.98% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles CC Share Subtitles Off

English Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles

The filing reports an increase in revenues to $8.920 billion from $8.022 billion in the previous year, driven by acquisitions and price increases in solid waste services.

Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles

Net income attributable to Waste Connections decreased to $617.6 million from $762.8 million, primarily due to impairments and other operating items.

Advertisement

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $2.902 billion, representing 32.5% of revenues, up from 31.5% in the prior year, reflecting price-led organic growth and higher recycled commodities.

Advertisement

The company completed 24 acquisitions in 2024, with a net fair value of $2.199 billion, contributing to revenue growth.

Advertisement

Cash provided by operating activities was $2.229 billion, and capital expenditures totaled $1.056 billion, with adjusted free cash flow at $1.218 billion.

The company paid $302.3 million in cash dividends, an increase from $270.6 million in the prior year, with the quarterly dividend raised by 10.5%.

Advertisement

Waste Connections maintains a leverage ratio of 2.67x, with total debt of $8.152 billion, and $778 million available under its revolving credit facility.

The company faces risks from regulatory changes, competition, and market conditions, which could impact future financial performance.

Advertisement

Waste Connections continues to focus on strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies to drive growth and shareholder value.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Waste Connections Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.