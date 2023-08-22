Watch: Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu on better strategies for finding—and keeping— talent

By now we’ve all heard of the “Great Resignation” and how private sector workers in the US—whether driven by pandemic-induced soul-searching or simply a quest for better compensation—quit their jobs in record numbers in 2021 (38 million of them to be exact).

Joe Ucuzoglo represents a stark contrast to that trend: He started his career at Deloitte as a college intern nearly three decades ago and stayed put until he became CEO in 2019.

In this episode, Ucuzoglu tells Quartz CEO Zach Seward why he thinks the current competitive job market has an upside, in that it represents an economy in which innovation is driving better opportunities for workers. He also recommends three of the best ways for companies to recruit new employees or re-recruit the talent they already have.

When people see they’re going to be joining an organization that’s investing back in them and investing in society inclusively, that’s a powerful message.

First, by offering employees the flexibility to either work from home or connect with clients and co-workers in-person. Second, by showing them that the business is contributing to society in a positive way. And third, by investing in upskilling and offering them a clear path to career advancement, so that even when the economy—and life in general—feels uncertain, they know they’ll have the chance to grow and thrive.

