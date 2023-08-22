Watch: Slack VP of CX Ali Rayl on how better improvisation can lead to more impactful innovation

You may be familiar with one of Silicon Valley’s most legendary startup stories of all time: how just a few years after creating Flickr from the ashes of a failed video game, Stewart Butterfield—while trying to resurrect the very same video game—ended up pivoting to create Slack.

In this episode, Slack’s VP of customer experience Ali Rayl gives Quartz CEO Zach Seward the inside story on how she watched the company go from an eight-person game-development team, of which she was a part, to a tech giant that was recently acquired by Salesforce for nearly $28 billion.

Zach Seward in conversation with Slack’s Ali Rayl

In the early days, she says, Slack was driven by passion and experimentation. As it matured, it held onto that startup spirit even as it gained more resources and expertise. Rayl shares some of the lessons she learned along the way, including:

Being data-informed, not data-driven, so you still have room to listen to your gut

Prioritizing the needs of your end-users over the needs of their CIOs

Addressing those needs in your products even when they don’t match your own

Not building software too robustly if you know it will need fixing in a year

Staying close to your customers through dedicated teams focused on feedback

“We built what we believed in rather than doing a lot of market research and saying, ‘what are CIOs looking for out of their work communication software? What can the market bear pricing-wise?’ It was much more improvisational. It was much more intuitive.”

Listen in as Rayl charts the company’s evolution from improvisation to innovation.

