Trump's tariffs, Walmart's DEI rollback, and Elon Musk's Nvidia chips: Business news roundup

For many of America’s top business and finance leaders, backing Trump in his quest to return to the White House was a straightforward financial investment that in some cases is already paying off handsomely. It’s not unusual for presidents to hand out diplomatic posts to — and make policy to benefit — their supporters. What happens next could be at another level.
President-elect Donald Trump appears to be making good on at least one of his campaign promises: slapping tariffs on imports from the United States’ biggest trade partners.
Spirit Airlines has just given the world a peek into how bad things got at the end before it filed for bankruptcy.
After formally declaring that it would not be able to file its third-quarter earnings report on time, the company finally filed the document Monday. There are no surprises in it. As had been the case for every quarter for the last three years, Spirit presented a loss: $308 million against $1.2 billion in revenue.
Jersey Mike’s has big plans. The beloved sandwich chain has secured an $8 billion investment from private equity giant Blackstone (BX), which has taken a majority stake.
More than 72,000 pounds of meat products are being recalled in a deadly, multi-state listeria outbreak
A listeria outbreak linked to ready-to-eat meat and poultry products has left one infant dead and least 11 people sick, federal regulators are reporting.
Alexandra Mousavizadeh, chief executive officer of Evident, breaks down how Jamie Dimon’s bank has become an AI trailblazer
The first television commercial aired on July 1, 1941, in New York City just before a Brooklyn Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies baseball game on an NBC-owned (CMCSA) station. The minimalistic black-and-white ad promoting Bulova watches featured a simple branded illustration of a clock over a map of the United States. It was just under 10 seconds long and had a voiceover that said, “America runs on Bulova time.”