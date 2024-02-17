Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Weekend Leadership Roundup February 17, 2024

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

Weekend Leadership Roundup February 17, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in leadership

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup February 17, 2024
Image: Danny Moloshok (Reuters), Brian Snyder (Reuters), Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Graphic: Laura Bratton (Canva), Photos: Krakenimages.com (Shutterstock)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 6

Jeff Bezos just sold another $2 billion of Amazon stock — and everything about his timing is great

Jeff Bezos just sold another $2 billion of Amazon stock — and everything about his timing is great

Jeff Bezos and his fiancé Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and his fiancé Lauren Sanchez moved to Miami last year.
Image: Danny Moloshok (Reuters)

Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos sold another 12 million shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth over $2 billion this past week, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing disclosed late Tuesday. The stock sale brings Bezos’ total sale of Amazon stock so far this year to almost 24 million shares, worth $4 billion. And it’s all inching him closer to dislodging Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the world’s richest person. - Bruce Gil Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 6

The tech billionaires planning a new California city don't think it needs a government

The tech billionaires planning a new California city don't think it needs a government

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup February 17, 2024
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

From the moment I heard about tech billionaires’ weird plans to create a bustling new city in the heart of California’s Solano County, I was preoccupied with one basic question: Who is actually going to run this thing? - Lucas Ropek / Gizmodo Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 6

Jeff Bezos just sold another $2 billion of Amazon stock. It's his third sale this month — and he's not done

Jeff Bezos just sold another $2 billion of Amazon stock. It's his third sale this month — and he's not done

Jeff Bezos and his fiancé Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and his fiancé Lauren Sanchez moved to Miami last year.
Image: Brian Snyder (Reuters)

Perhaps for Amazon’s founder, the third time’s a charm. Jeff Bezos has been on an Amazon stock-selling spree — and this week he offloaded shares for the third time in a month. - Bruce Gil Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 6

Companies that want better recruitment should consider menopause benefits, report says

Companies that want better recruitment should consider menopause benefits, report says

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup February 17, 2024
Graphic: Laura Bratton (Canva), Photos: Krakenimages.com (Shutterstock)

Nearly 60% of employees in the US and UK would leave their job for another one that offered better reproductive and family benefits, according to a new study from the platform Maven. - Laura Bratton Read More

Advertisement

6 / 6