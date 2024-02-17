Weekend Leadership Roundup February 17, 2024

2 / 6
Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos sold another 12 million shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth over $2 billion this past week, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing disclosed late Tuesday. The stock sale brings Bezos’ total sale of Amazon stock so far this year to almost 24 million shares, worth $4 billion. And it’s all inching him closer to dislodging Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the world’s richest person. - Bruce Gil Read More
From the moment I heard about tech billionaires’ weird plans to create a bustling new city in the heart of California’s Solano County, I was preoccupied with one basic question: Who is actually going to run this thing? - Lucas Ropek / Gizmodo Read More
Jeff Bezos just sold another $2 billion of Amazon stock. It's his third sale this month — and he's not done
Nearly 60% of employees in the US and UK would leave their job for another one that offered better reproductive and family benefits, according to a new study from the platform Maven. - Laura Bratton Read More