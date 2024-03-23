Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Weekend Leadership Roundup March 23, 2024

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

Weekend Leadership Roundup March 23, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in leadership

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup March 23, 2024
Screenshot: The Don Lemon Show, Photo: Omar Marques (Getty Images), Image: Hannah McKay (Reuters)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

The 9 most heated moments from Elon Musk's interview with Don Lemon

The 9 most heated moments from Elon Musk's interview with Don Lemon

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup March 23, 2024
Screenshot: The Don Lemon Show

The first episode of The Don Lemon Show premiered on Monday morning, showcasing a fiery interview with Elon Musk. The interview ultimately killed Don Lemon’s deal with X, in which the former CNN host promised to create exclusive content for the platform. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

Dell is telling remote workers they can't get promotions, report says

Dell is telling remote workers they can't get promotions, report says

An illustration of a Dell logo on top of a laptop.
Dell is reportedly telling remote employees they will no longer be considered for promotions.

Michael Dell, the CEO of the technology company that bears his surname, has long been an advocate of remote work and not so long ago called it “the future of work.” But it seems that even Dell (the company) is following the trend among technology companies convinced that in-office work is the best work. - Jody Serrano / Gizmodo Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

Elon Musk talks DEI, Tesla Roadster, and Trump vs. Biden in Don Lemon interview

Elon Musk talks DEI, Tesla Roadster, and Trump vs. Biden in Don Lemon interview

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of the world’s wealthiest men and owns the social media platform X and aerospace company SpaceX.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of the world’s wealthiest men and owns the social media platform X and aerospace company SpaceX.
Photo: Omar Marques (Getty Images)

Don Lemon, several months after being fired by CNN for making controversial comments on the air, said in January that he would have a new show, this time on Elon Musk’s X — formerly known as Twitter. But last week, shortly before the show was set to have its first episode — featuring an interview with Musk — the show was abruptly canceled. Lemon said Musk was “mad” at him over the interview, which was posted Monday on YouTube and X. - William Gavin Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

Disney CEO Bob Iger just got another backer in his proxy battle against Nelson Peltz

Disney CEO Bob Iger just got another backer in his proxy battle against Nelson Peltz

Disney CEO Bob Iger
Disney CEO Bob Iger also has endorsements from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and nine Disney heirs.
Image: Hannah McKay (Reuters)

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis backed the media giant Disney on Monday, when it recommended that shareholders cast their votes in favor of the company’s nominees amidst a heated struggle for board seats. - Bruce Gil Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

The biggest players in Disney’s big board fight — and which side they’re on

The biggest players in Disney’s big board fight — and which side they’re on

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup March 23, 2024


Advertisement

7 / 7