Weekend Leadership Roundup March 23, 2024

The first episode of The Don Lemon Show premiered on Monday morning, showcasing a fiery interview with Elon Musk. The interview ultimately killed Don Lemon's deal with X, in which the former CNN host promised to create exclusive content for the platform.
Michael Dell, the CEO of the technology company that bears his surname, has long been an advocate of remote work and not so long ago called it "the future of work." But it seems that even Dell (the company) is following the trend among technology companies convinced that in-office work is the best work.
Don Lemon, several months after being fired by CNN for making controversial comments on the air, said in January that he would have a new show, this time on Elon Musk's X — formerly known as Twitter. But last week, shortly before the show was set to have its first episode — featuring an interview with Musk — the show was abruptly canceled. Lemon said Musk was "mad" at him over the interview, which was posted Monday on YouTube and X.
Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis backed the media giant Disney on Monday, when it recommended that shareholders cast their votes in favor of the company's nominees amidst a heated struggle for board seats.