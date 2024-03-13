Elon Musk canceled Don Lemon’s new show on X before it even started

Elon Musk canceled Don Lemon’s new exclusive TV show on X before it even started, according to a statement from Lemon on Wednesday. The former CNN host says Elon Musk didn’t like his interview with Lemon, so Musk canceled their partnership just hours after the conversation concluded.

“Apparently, free speech absolutism doesn’t apply when it comes to questions about him from people like me,” said Lemon in a video on X posted Wednesday. “This does not change anything about the show, except for my relationship with Elon and X.”

Lemon says he will still post the interview on X, YouTube, and other platforms on Monday, March 18th. The Don Lemon Show was slated to premiere on X this spring alongside a roster of other controversial show hosts, including Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and sports commentator Jim Rome. It’s part of Elon Musk’s push into video, as CEO Linda Yaccarino says “X is becoming a video first platform.” However, Lemon will no longer be part of this push, as Musk sent his representatives a message saying “contract terminated,” first reported by Kara Swisher.

“There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide-ranging,” said Lemon in a statement. The interview reportedly broached the subject of Elon Musk’s ketamine use, SpaceX, free speech, and the presidential election. “We had a good conversation. Clearly he felt differently,” said Lemon.

Lemon, a television veteran of 17 years who CNN fired in 2023, says many people told him something like this would happen with Elon, but he didn’t listen. “Many of you were not happy that I was doing this in the first place,” he continued in the video. He said he went through with it to reach the largest number of people possible. Lemon says he is now “doubling down” on his commitment to free speech, even as Elon “goes back on his word.”

The Don Lemon Show will still produce episodes and release them on YouTube. Kara Swisher reports that X will have to pay out Don Lemon for his contract, though it won’t get his exclusive TV show.



A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.