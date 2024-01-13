The week in money & markets: US card balances, SEC X account hacked

Revolving consumer loans (aka credit card debt) hit a new record in the US this week: $1.3 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest release on consumer debt. At an annualized rate, the category, which mostly consists of credit card balances, spiked nearly 18% in November. Though that growth is a bit slower when smoothed out over a few months, it’s still higher than it was for most of the period between the Great Recession and the onset of the covid-19 pandemic. - Melvin Backman Read More