How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Weekend Money Markets Roundup January 20, 2024

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Money & Markets

Weekend Money Markets Roundup January 20, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in money markets

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup January 20, 2024
Photo: Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

The United States is drowning OPEC in oil

The United States is drowning OPEC in oil

A rancher in a cowboy hat looks at a leaky oil pump jack.
Photo: Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Pump, pump, pump pump it up! is what American oil producers have been saying for five years straight, since a prodigious increase in crude oil production in shale country helped make the US the largest crude pumper in the world. - Melvin Backman Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the world's richest men got $465 billion richer in 4 years

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the world's richest men got $465 billion richer in 4 years

Jeff Bezos is wearing space gear and a cowboy hat and is walking on a tarmac.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

The world’s richest men—Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Warren Buffett—have doubled their collective wealth to $870 billion since 2020. That’s a rate of $14 million an hour, with little sign of abatement, according to a new study (pdf) from the UK-founded charity organization Oxfam. - Morgan Haefner Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

US retail sales show the economy is just like an old Superman cartoon from 1942

US retail sales show the economy is just like an old Superman cartoon from 1942

A Superman balloon float.
Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images (Getty Images)

US retail sales data for December came in stronger than expected on Wednesday (Jan. 17), with purchases jumping 0.6% from November to $615 million instead of the mere 0.4% that forecasters had predicted. In year-over-year terms, there’s been a bit of acceleration—to 5% growth—after nearly a year of cooling off following the post-covid-19-vaccine explosion of spending. - Melvin Backman Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

How to Save Money in 2024: Step-by-Step Guide | Your Wallet

How to Save Money in 2024: Step-by-Step Guide | Your Wallet

How to Save Money in 2024: Step-by-Step Guide | Your Wallet

Bobbi Rebell of Financial Wellness Strategies tells Quartz the best ways to set yourself up for financial success in the new year

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

Why one strategist believes Pfizer and two other stocks are buys | Smart Investing

Why one strategist believes Pfizer and two other stocks are buys | Smart Investing

Why one strategist believes Pfizer and two other stocks are buys | Smart Investing

David Dietze, senior investment strategist of Peapack Private Wealth Management, tells Quartz why Pfizer, Exxon, and Walgreens could be great investments

Advertisement

7 / 7