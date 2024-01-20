Weekend Money Markets Roundup January 20, 2024

US retail sales data for December came in stronger than expected on Wednesday (Jan. 17), with purchases jumping 0.6% from November to $615 million instead of the mere 0.4% that forecasters had predicted. In year-over-year terms, there’s been a bit of acceleration—to 5% growth—after nearly a year of cooling off following the post-covid-19-vaccine explosion of spending. - Melvin Backman Read More