Weekend Money Markets Roundup January 27, 2024

Lots of people would love it if the Federal Reserve cut interest rates soon. Investors want cheaper money. Homeowners want cheaper mortgages. Consumers want cheaper credit card bills. And for a while, there was a lot of pressure on the Fed to give them what they wanted out of fears that holding rates too high would damage the economy. Right now, the federal funds rate—how much banks pay each other to borrow money that the government holds for them—is at 5.5%, the highest it's been in 23 years. But with the labor market holding firm and inflation coming down, all while GDP numbers are coming in hot, there's a growing chance that Fed Chair Jay Powell can wait it out. - Melvin Backman