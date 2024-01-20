How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup January 20, 2024

Tech & Innovation

Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup January 20, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in tech innovation

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup January 20, 2024
Photo: Lee Jae-Won (Reuters), Lucy Nicholson (Reuters), Brian Snyder (Reuters), Florence Ion / Gizmodo, Vincent West (Reuters), Sergio Perez (Reuters), Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Getty Images), Dado Ruvic (Reuters), Image: Slaven Vlasic (Getty Images), Illustration: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Getty Images)
Hyundai is offering Americans cash to buy its EVs

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup January 20, 2024
Photo: Lee Jae-Won (Reuters)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched a major cash back incentive, offering up to $7,500 to US buyers of its Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Kona Electric car models through the end of January. - Faustine Ngila Read More

Chicago shows Teslas struggle in cold weather. Here's why

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup January 20, 2024
Photo: Lucy Nicholson (Reuters)

Brutally cold temperatures across the country are canceling flights, closing schools, and turning libraries into warming centers. Now they’re introducing another problem: long lines at electrical vehicle charging stations. - Faustine Ngila Read More

What worries CEOs the most about generative AI

A worker sits at his desk in an office building in Washington, U.S., August 3, 2018.
Companies have been quick to launch generative AI products.
Photo: Brian Snyder (Reuters)

A recent PwC global survey found that when it comes to generative AI risks, 64% of CEOs said they are most concerned about cybersecurity.

That comes as cyberattacks continue to be on the rise. Damage from cyberattacks is expected to amount to about $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, a 300% increase from 2015, a McKinsey report found. - Michelle Cheng Read More

Elon Musk says he wants more control of Tesla — or he'll build AI and robots somewhere else

Elon Musk speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023.
Image: Slaven Vlasic (Getty Images)

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and self-described Chief Troll Officer of X (formerly known as Twitter), has said he’d like more control over his electric vehicle business — 25% to be exact. - Laura Bratton Read More

Apple is getting rid of the blood oxygen feature on the Apple Watch

A photo of the Apple Watch Series 9.
Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Apple has finally come up with a workaround for the recent ban on two of its watches: the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Ultra 2. It will ditch the blood oxygen measurement feature on its watches altogether. - Dua Rashid / Gizmodo Read More

Tesla slashed car prices again — this time in Europe

Tesla electric vehicle is charged up at a dealership in Durango, northern Spain, October 30, 2023.
Photo: Vincent West (Reuters)

Tesla has slashed prices of its Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance in Germany by €5,000 to €49,990 ($54,340) and €55,990 ($60,583), respectively. The price cuts follow similar ones made in China on the Model 3 and Model Y about a week ago. - Michelle Cheng Read More

Hyundai is now Tesla’s biggest competitor in the US

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup January 20, 2024
Photo: Sergio Perez (Reuters)

In the intense competition to dominate the US electric vehicle (EV) market, South Korean automotive brands Hyundai and Kia have emerged as Tesla’s most formidable competitors. - Faustine Ngila Read More

Apple is finally ruling a shrinking global smartphone roost

The Apple logo is being displayed on a glass window with outlines of a dragon and iPhones in gold.
Photo: Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Samsung may be about to launch a flagship Galaxy model with built-in voice translation and a robust suite of AI features, but looking back to 2023 shows that the company will need a lot of excitement to hit the biggest sales goal of all. Apple has secured the top spot in the global smartphone rankings, with Samsung in second place for the first time since 2010, according to International Data Corp.’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report. - Melvin Backman Read More

Reddit is finally, actually going to go public

A phone bearing the Reddit logo sits in front a rainbow-colored series of line graphs.
Illustration: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Reddit is a place on the internet where people like to yell. Literally: There’s a 30,000-member-strong section of the site dedicated to “heavy metal screaming, extreme vocals, and death growling techniques” called r/screaming. But back in December, the platform did something more quietly—it confidentially filed for an initial public offering. - Melvin Backman Read More

Microsoft is expanding its Copilot AI subscription for Office apps

Microsoft logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024.
Photo: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Microsoft has announced that it’s expanding its Copilot service to consumers and small businesses in an effort to boost sales of the AI assistant. Subscribers will be able to use Copilot across Word, Excel, and Outlook—all for $20 a month. - Michelle Cheng Read More

