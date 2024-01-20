Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup January 20, 2024

A recent PwC global survey found that when it comes to generative AI risks, 64% of CEOs said they are most concerned about cybersecurity.

Advertisement

That comes as cyberattacks continue to be on the rise. Damage from cyberattacks is expected to amount to about $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, a 300% increase from 2015, a McKinsey report found. - Michelle Cheng Read More