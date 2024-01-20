Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup January 20, 2024

South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched a major cash back incentive, offering up to $7,500 to US buyers of its Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Kona Electric car models through the end of January. - Faustine Ngila Read More
Brutally cold temperatures across the country are canceling flights, closing schools, and turning libraries into warming centers. Now they’re introducing another problem: long lines at electrical vehicle charging stations. - Faustine Ngila Read More
A recent PwC global survey found that when it comes to generative AI risks, 64% of CEOs said they are most concerned about cybersecurity.
That comes as cyberattacks continue to be on the rise. Damage from cyberattacks is expected to amount to about $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, a 300% increase from 2015, a McKinsey report found. - Michelle Cheng Read More
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and self-described Chief Troll Officer of X (formerly known as Twitter), has said he’d like more control over his electric vehicle business — 25% to be exact. - Laura Bratton Read More
Apple has finally come up with a workaround for the recent ban on two of its watches: the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Ultra 2. It will ditch the blood oxygen measurement feature on its watches altogether. - Dua Rashid / Gizmodo Read More
Tesla has slashed prices of its Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance in Germany by €5,000 to €49,990 ($54,340) and €55,990 ($60,583), respectively. The price cuts follow similar ones made in China on the Model 3 and Model Y about a week ago. - Michelle Cheng Read More
In the intense competition to dominate the US electric vehicle (EV) market, South Korean automotive brands Hyundai and Kia have emerged as Tesla’s most formidable competitors. - Faustine Ngila Read More
Samsung may be about to launch a flagship Galaxy model with built-in voice translation and a robust suite of AI features, but looking back to 2023 shows that the company will need a lot of excitement to hit the biggest sales goal of all. Apple has secured the top spot in the global smartphone rankings, with Samsung in second place for the first time since 2010, according to International Data Corp.’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report. - Melvin Backman Read More
Reddit is a place on the internet where people like to yell. Literally: There’s a 30,000-member-strong section of the site dedicated to “heavy metal screaming, extreme vocals, and death growling techniques” called r/screaming. But back in December, the platform did something more quietly—it confidentially filed for an initial public offering. - Melvin Backman Read More