Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup July 27, 2024

Amazon’s plan to make money through its Alexa-enabled devices has reportedly not paid off — and is actually losing the company billions of dollars.

Advertisement

The online retail giant lost over $25 billion from its Echo, Kindle, and other devices from 2017 to 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing internal documents and unnamed people familiar with the matter. While Amazon counts hundreds of millions of customers for its devices, its Alexa-enabled Echo speakers are reportedly used more for setting alarms and other free apps, and less for shopping on Amazon. - Britney Nguyen Read More