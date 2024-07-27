DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup July 27, 2024

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Tech & Innovation

Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup July 27, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in tech innovation

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup July 27, 2024
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Stephen Brashear (Getty Images), Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images), Tesla, Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Screenshot: BoostedBoiz via Youtube, Image: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

'Very few' Democrats are willing to buy a Tesla after Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump

'Very few' Democrats are willing to buy a Tesla after Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump — the man who has promised the U.S. will “drill, baby, drill” for more oil — isn’t endearing his company to potential Tesla buyers. - William Gavin Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

A second Trump presidency could mean big changes for EVs. Here’s what to know

A second Trump presidency could mean big changes for EVs. Here’s what to know

Former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of electric vehicles and clean energy.
Former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of electric vehicles and clean energy.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Former president Donald Trump isn’t one to mince words. The brash Republican nominee for president has made it clear he’s not a fan of electric vehicles or clean energy and promised to “drill, baby, drill” for more oil. But what would a second Trump administration mean for the EV industry? - William Gavin Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Edmunds bought a Tesla Cybertruck and it's already having major issues after just a month

Edmunds bought a Tesla Cybertruck and it's already having major issues after just a month

Tesla Cybertruck drives the street in New York City, United States on July 13, 2024.
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Automotive testing website Edmunds took ownership of its long-term Tesla Cybertruck a little over a month ago and it’s already had a major fault. More specifically, the nearly brand new truck has suffered a “critical steering issue,” which doesn’t sound ideal. - Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Alexa is losing Amazon billions of dollars

Alexa is losing Amazon billions of dollars

three amazon echo plus devices displayed on a backdrop with the words "echo plus $149.99," Limp is standing on stage in front of the backdrop, and people in the audience have their cameras up
Dave Limp, former senior vice president of Amazon Devices, talks about an updated “echo plus” device during an event at Amazon Spheres, on September 20, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: Stephen Brashear (Getty Images)

Amazon’s plan to make money through its Alexa-enabled devices has reportedly not paid off — and is actually losing the company billions of dollars.

Advertisement

The online retail giant lost over $25 billion from its Echo, Kindle, and other devices from 2017 to 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing internal documents and unnamed people familiar with the matter. While Amazon counts hundreds of millions of customers for its devices, its Alexa-enabled Echo speakers are reportedly used more for setting alarms and other free apps, and less for shopping on Amazon. - Britney Nguyen Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Fixing a totaled Tesla Cybertruck isn't worth it

Fixing a totaled Tesla Cybertruck isn't worth it

A photo of a crashed Tesla Cybertruck.
Stainless but not crash-proof.
Screenshot: BoostedBoiz via Youtube

The Tesla Cybertruck has only been terrorizing America’s roads for a little over six months, but someone has already managed to get their massive electric pickup truck totalled. A plucky engineer bought the wrecked monstrosity and is attempting to bring it back to life, but it doesn’t sound like a fun task at all. - Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Spotify's price hikes didn't stop it from scoring more subscribers — and record profits

Spotify's price hikes didn't stop it from scoring more subscribers — and record profits

Spotify
Image: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Spotify reported another quarter of record profits one year after it raised the price of its Premium plans for the first time ever.

Advertisement

The Swedish audio streaming company reported an operating income of 266 million euros ($289 million) in the second quarter, compared with a loss of 247 million euros ($268 million) a year ago. Monthly active users grew 14% annually to 626 million. - Rocio Fabbro Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Google's biggest deal ever is off after cybersecurity startup Wiz turned down $23 billion

Google's biggest deal ever is off after cybersecurity startup Wiz turned down $23 billion

Google
Google office building in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Photo: Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Google’s shiny offer to buy up a cybersecurity startup seems to have fallen short.

Advertisement

TechCrunch, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, reports that Wiz rejected Google’s $23 billion acquisition offer.

“Saying no to such humbling offers is tough, but with our exceptional team, I feel confident in making that choice,” CEO Assaf Rappaport, said in an email to Wiz’s 1,200 employees. He said that although he was flattered by the offer, the company’s leadership team has decided to continue building Wiz — and work towards an IPO. - Rocio Fabbro Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

The Tesla Cybertruck has never been crash-tested — and it probably never will be

The Tesla Cybertruck has never been crash-tested — and it probably never will be

Tesla Cybertruck
Photo: Tesla

The Tesla Cybertruck sucks. It’s been a reliability disaster, can’t even survive a simple car wash, is incredibly difficult to repair, has edges that are so sharp owners have ended up in the hospital from their injuries, and it looks like it was designed in a lab to crush pedestrians. It also hasn’t been crash-tested and likely never will be. The thing is, though, the Cybertruck isn’t the only car on the road that’s never been crash-tested. As Consumer Reports recently explained, that’s the case for a lot more cars than you might expect. - Collin Woodard / Jalopnik Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Wiz backing out of the Google deal could have big implications for Microsoft, analyst says

Wiz backing out of the Google deal could have big implications for Microsoft, analyst says

Wiz backing out of the Google deal could have big implications for Microsoft, analyst says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says tech giants are probably looking to beef up their cybersecurity businesses

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Elon Musk has a new date for Tesla's robotaxi unveiling

Elon Musk has a new date for Tesla's robotaxi unveiling

Tesla
Tesla
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that Tesla will hold its robotaxi unveiling — which is widely seen as a product demonstration, not a launch — on Oct. 10, slightly more than two months after its planned date. - William Gavin Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12