Wegovy's price cut, Amgen's Ozempic competitor, and Big Pharma's tax cut: Pharma news roundup

Over half of all adults — and a third of children and young adults — around the world are expected to be overweight or obese by 2050, according to a new study published Monday in the scientific journal The Lancet. In 2021, roughly half of all adults worldwide — one billion men and 1.11 billion women over the age of 25 — were overweight or obese.

If current patterns continue, those rates are expected to climb to 57% for men and 60% for women by 2050. The study comes as sales of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound continue to soar. While they acknowledged the drugs could have some impact, they stressed that medications alone would not be enough to curb the crisis.

