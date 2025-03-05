Amgen just got one step closer to bringing its monthly weight loss drug to market

Amgen (AMGN+1.27% ) is getting closer to challenging the weight-loss drug duopoly of Novo Nordisk (NVO+3.86% ) , the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly (LLY+0.83% ) , which produces Zepbound.

The pharma company announced today that it has begun two late-stage clinical trials for its experimental weight-loss drug, MariTide. If successful, MariTide could disrupt the market by offering a less frequent dosing regimen than the current weekly injections on the market. The drug has been tested as a once-monthly treatment, as well as with dosing intervals of every other month and once every three months.

Amgen’s chief scientific officer, Jay Bradner, shared key details of the new trials Wednesday morning at TD Cowen’s annual healthcare conference.

The two trials will enroll about 4,500 patients in total. One study will recruit 3,500 participants that are obese or overweight, while the other will include 999 people who are both obese or overweight and have type 2 diabetes.

The primary objective of both studies is to assess the percentage of weight loss at 72 weeks. Amgen will test three dose levels — low, medium, and high — starting patients at a lower dose and gradually increasing it to the target doses. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the studies are set to begin officially on March 17 and are expected to conclude in early 2027.

In November, the company reported that MariTide helped patients with obesity or excess weight shed an average of 20% of their body weight in an earlier 52-week trial. For comparison, the highest dose of Wegovy resulted in an average weight loss of 15% after 68 weeks in clinical trials. Meanwhile, patients taking the highest dose of Eli Lilly’s rival drug, Zepbound, achieved over 20% weight loss after 72 weeks.