Pharma

GLP-1s are driving returns on R&D investments for Big Pharma, report says

With drug development costs rising, GLP-1s may prove to be a high-return investment

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
In This Story
NVO-2.36%LLY-1.62%PFE-1.74%AMGN-3.14%

Big Pharma is expected to see big returns from its investment in a class of drugs made famous by Novo Nordisk’s (NVO-2.36%) popular diabetes drug Ozempic.

Suggested Reading

The Trump administration is being asked to relax some AI chip rules
6 most costly tornadoes to hit the U.S.
McDonald's snatches Starbucks' crown for the first time in a decade
Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Trump administration is being asked to relax some AI chip rules
6 most costly tornadoes to hit the U.S.
McDonald's snatches Starbucks' crown for the first time in a decade
Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Deloitte’s annual report, Measuring the Return from Pharmaceutical Innovation, found that GLP-1 drugs could fuel significant returns on research and development investments made last year by major drugmakers. The consulting firm analyzed the projected internal rate of return for late-stage pipeline assets across the 20 leading pharma companies.

Advertisement

Related Content

Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy is now cheaper for even more patients
Novo Nordisk's Ozempic successor disappointed Wall Street again

Related Content

Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy is now cheaper for even more patients
Novo Nordisk's Ozempic successor disappointed Wall Street again

On average, these companies forecast peak sales of $510 million per asset. But when GLP-1s are excluded, that figure drops sharply to $370 million. The internal rate of return for late-stage pipeline assets climbed from 5.9% in 2024, from 4.1% in 2023 — again driven in large part by GLP-1 drugs. Without them, returns would have declined, dipping to 3.8% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2023.

Advertisement

This matters even more given that the report also found that the average cost to develop a drug for Big Pharma was $2.23 billion in 2024, up from $2.12 billion the year before.

Advertisement

GLP-1 drugs mimic hormones that regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite, making them highly sought after for treating obesity and Type 2 diabetes. The surging demand has propelled Eli Lilly (LLY-1.62%) and Novo Nordisk into becoming the largest pharma companies in the world. Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug Zepbound generated $4.9 billion in annual revenue, while Novo Nordisk’s rival treatment, Wegovy, reached roughly $8 billion in sales.

Wall Street has taken notice. Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Zepbound in November 2023, Eli Lilly’s stock has soared more than 40%, pushing its market capitalization past $750 billion. Novo Nordisk has seen an even steeper climb, with its stock rising over 76% since Wegovy’s launch in 2021.

Advertisement

With such massive returns, several companies — including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Amgen — are advancing next-generation GLP-1 drugs and investigating their potential for new uses, such as treating sleep apnea and improving heart health.