Earnings Snapshots

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
WEYS+1.64%

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS+1.64%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell into a 'correction.' What's that?
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing a decline in net sales to $290.3 million from $318.0 million in the previous year. The decrease is attributed to reduced consumer demand and challenges in the outdoor footwear market.

Suggested Reading

Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell into a 'correction.' What's that?
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The company's Wholesale segment experienced a 9% decline in sales, with BOGS brand sales dropping 27% due to an inventory glut and mild weather conditions.

Advertisement

Related Content

7 key trends that will shape retail in 2025
Forget Black Friday: Here's what's next for retail in America

Related Content

7 key trends that will shape retail in 2025
Forget Black Friday: Here's what's next for retail in America

Retail segment sales increased by 2%, driven by higher direct-to-consumer sales of Florsheim and BOGS footwear.

Advertisement

Net earnings for the year were $30.3 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, slightly up from $30.2 million, or $3.17 per diluted share, in 2023.

Advertisement

The company reported a gross margin of 45.3%, up from 44.9% in the previous year, due to lower inventory costs.

Weyco Group's cash and marketable securities totaled $77.3 million as of December 31, 2024, with no outstanding debt on its $40.0 million revolving line of credit.

Advertisement

The company paid $9.7 million in dividends and repurchased $0.6 million of its common stock during the year.

Weyco Group's primary business segments include North American wholesale and retail operations, with additional operations in Australia and South Africa.

Advertisement

The filing outlines various risk factors, including reliance on foreign production, potential supply chain disruptions, and changes in consumer preferences.

Weyco Group continues to focus on product innovation and expanding its e-commerce platform to drive future growth.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Weyco Group Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.