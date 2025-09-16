What is a secured loan?
Learn how secured loans work, their pros and cons, and how they compare to unsecured loans
A secured loan is a loan backed by collateral, which is an asset you pledge to the lender. If you can't repay the loan, the lender has the right to take the asset to recover any losses. Collateralizing the loan lowers the lender’s overall risk, so the lender is more likely to approve a secured loan.
Collateral can be almost anything of value. Common examples include a house pledged as collateral for a mortgage or a vehicle that secures a car loan. In both cases, if the borrower defaults, the lender can foreclose on the property or repossess the car.
Many borrowers choose secured loans because they often come with lower interest rates and higher borrowing limits. They are widely used for major purchases, such as houses and cars, and sometimes for consolidating debt. While they can be helpful, they also carry a substantial risk that you could lose your property if you default on your loan agreement or fall behind on payments.
Loan products can get complicated for personal borrowers and small businesses. Understanding how these types of loans work is the first step in deciding if this approach to financing is right for you.
How do secured loans work?
The process of getting a secured loan begins with an application. The borrower provides personal details, financial information, and, in many cases, documentation of the collateral being offered. The lender then reviews the applicant’s credit history and income, as well as the value of the collateral, before making a decision.
Once the loan is approved, the lender holds a legal right to the collateral. For example, with a mortgage, the bank places a lien on the house being financed. With a car loan, the lender keeps the title until the balance is paid in full. This arrangement protects the lender from loss if the borrower can't pay.
If the borrower misses payments, the lender typically will first attempt to collect the arrears. If the default continues, the lender may repossess or foreclose, depending on the loan type. Repossession means the lender takes back the car or other item, while foreclosure refers to taking legal action to seize real estate. Because of these consequences, borrowers should be confident they can handle the repayment schedule before moving forward.
Common types of secured loans
Secured loans take several forms, each tied to a different type of collateral. The most common include the following:
- Mortgage. A mortgage is a home loan secured by the financed property. If you don't pay, the lender can foreclose and sell the home.
- Auto loan. An auto loan is secured by the vehicle you purchase. The lender can repossess the car if you default.
- Secured personal loan. This type of loan is often backed by savings, a certificate of deposit (CD), or even a car title. It allows borrowers with poor credit to access funds.
- Secured credit card. A secured credit card requires a cash deposit that acts as collateral. If you fail to pay the balance, the issuer uses the deposit to cover the loss.
These products are widely available at banks, credit unions, and online lenders. Each serves a different need, from buying a home to building credit with a secured credit card.
Secured loan vs. unsecured loan
Unsecured loans differ from secured loans in that they don't require collateral. Common examples include personal loans, credit cards, and student loans. Lenders approve these based on creditworthiness and income, rather than pledged property.
Key differences between these loan products include:
- Interest rates. Secured loans typically have lower interest rates because the lender has collateral to fall back on. Unsecured loans are riskier, so the lender charges a higher interest rate.
- Risk to borrower. With a secured loan, you risk losing your property if you default. With an unsecured loan, you don't risk an asset, but you may face a lawsuit or collection actions.
- Credit requirements. Secured loans are often easier to qualify for if your credit is weak. Unsecured loans generally require a stronger credit profile.
- Loan amounts. Lenders may approve larger amounts for secured loans since collateral reduces risk. Unsecured loans and credit cards usually come with smaller limits.
Both options can be useful, but the right choice depends on your financial situation and risk tolerance.
Pros and cons of secured loans
Pros
- Lower interest rates. Because collateral reduces risk, lenders often charge less interest.
- Easier approval. Borrowers with poor or limited credit history may find it easier to qualify.
- Higher loan amounts. Lenders may allow larger loans when valuable collateral is pledged.
Cons
- Risk of losing collateral. Defaulting on repayment can mean losing your home, car, or other property.
- Credit impact. Missed payments and repossessions will harm your credit score.
- Longer application process. Mortgages and certain personal loans may require appraisals, paperwork, and longer loan review times.
Understanding these trade-offs can help you decide whether the benefits outweigh the risks for your specific needs.
Who should consider a secured loan?
Secured loans can be a smart choice for some borrowers. People rebuilding their credit can use a secured credit card or a savings-backed loan to establish a track record of on-time payments. Others may choose a secured loan when financing a large purchase, such as a home, where collateral is a natural part of the arrangement.
They are also useful for those who need access to a larger loan but may not qualify for an unsecured alternative. For instance, a borrower who needs $30,000 for home repairs may find a secured loan with collateral more attainable than an unsecured personal loan.
On the other hand, these loans are not ideal for people who cannot risk losing their assets. If you don't have property to pledge or are unsure about stable income, taking on a secured loan could put you in a worse position. It may be better in that case to consider smaller, unsecured options until your financial situation improves.
How to apply for a secured loan
Applying for a secured loan usually requires borrowers to follow a series of steps before they can get approval. While details vary by lender and by loan product, the general process looks like this:
- Check your credit. Lenders review your credit history even for secured loans, so knowing your score helps you prepare.
- Choose collateral. Decide which asset you can safely pledge, such as a car, savings account, or home.
- Compare lenders. Look at interest rates, repayment terms, and fees across banks, credit unions, and online lenders.
- Submit documents. Provide identification, proof of income, and details of your collateral. Some lenders may require appraisals or official records.
Before signing the loan agreement, review all terms carefully. Pay close attention to the repayment schedule, the interest rate, and any penalties for early payoff or missed payments. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), borrowers should always understand what they risk losing before committing to a secured loan.