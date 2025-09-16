What is a secured loan? Learn how secured loans work, their pros and cons, and how they compare to unsecured loans

A secured loan is a loan backed by collateral, which is an asset you pledge to the lender. If you can't repay the loan, the lender has the right to take the asset to recover any losses. Collateralizing the loan lowers the lender’s overall risk, so the lender is more likely to approve a secured loan.

Collateral can be almost anything of value. Common examples include a house pledged as collateral for a mortgage or a vehicle that secures a car loan. In both cases, if the borrower defaults, the lender can foreclose on the property or repossess the car.

Many borrowers choose secured loans because they often come with lower interest rates and higher borrowing limits. They are widely used for major purchases, such as houses and cars, and sometimes for consolidating debt. While they can be helpful, they also carry a substantial risk that you could lose your property if you default on your loan agreement or fall behind on payments.

Loan products can get complicated for personal borrowers and small businesses. Understanding how these types of loans work is the first step in deciding if this approach to financing is right for you.