AGI is calculated with a formula that starts with your total income and subtracts what are called "above-the-line" adjustments allowed by the IRS.

Start by determining your gross income — that's your total income from all sources before you account for deductions. Depending on your situation, you might need to include:

Wages. Your salary or hourly pay from an employer is typically found on Form W-2.

Your salary or hourly pay from an employer is typically found on Form W-2. Tips. Even if tips aren't shown on your W-2, you are supposed to report them. Keep track of tips manually so you can include them in your income each year.

Even if tips aren't shown on your W-2, you are supposed to report them. Keep track of tips manually so you can include them in your income each year. Interest and dividends. Interest from savings accounts and dividends from investments are taxable income. These are reported on Form 1099-INT (interest) and Form 1099-DIV (dividends).

Interest from savings accounts and dividends from investments are taxable income. These are reported on Form 1099-INT (interest) and Form 1099-DIV (dividends). Capital gains. Some profits from selling assets like stocks, property, or crypto may be considered capital gains. These are typically reported on a 1099 form.

Some profits from selling assets like stocks, property, or crypto may be considered capital gains. These are typically reported on a 1099 form. Rental income. If you rent out property, you'll need to track income and report it on your tax return. You can offset it with any expenses related to your rental business.

If you rent out property, you'll need to track income and report it on your tax return. You can offset it with any expenses related to your rental business. Business income. If you're self-employed or run a side gig, you'll likely receive a Form 1099-NEC or 1099-K. Even if you don't, you should track income manually to include on your tax return.

If you're self-employed or run a side gig, you'll likely receive a Form 1099-NEC or 1099-K. Even if you don't, you should track income manually to include on your tax return. Other taxable income. Some government benefits payments, canceled debts, and gambling winnings are also considered taxable income.

Once you have your gross income, you subtract allowed adjustments to get to your AGI. The IRS will enable adjustments like IRA or HSA contributions, interest paid on certain loans, and educator expenses.

Don't worry if this is starting to sound too complex. Tax preparation services and software handle most of the details for you and walk you through entering the right information from various tax forms each year.