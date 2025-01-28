There's a new tax form that might surprise you this year

This story incorporates reporting from AOL, MSN and MSN.



As the 2025 tax season approaches, many American taxpayers will encounter a new form — Form 1099-K — in their mailboxes. This form is being distributed by the IRS to individuals who earn income through online platforms. Designed to facilitate more comprehensive tracking of such income, it aims to minimize underreporting by documenting payments received from third-party networks.

The issuance of Form 1099-K has become more frequent following recent regulatory changes. Even individuals who do not consider themselves engaged in business activities may receive this form. The IRS has broadened its criteria, leading to an increase in the volume of distributed 1099-Ks — a move that helps the agency ensure compliance in reporting online earnings.

Despite the receipt of Form 1099-K, taxpayers are only accountable for taxes on actual taxable gains. It’s important for recipients to evaluate the amounts on the form against their records carefully. Any discrepancies should lead taxpayers to review transactions and gather supporting documentation to accurately reflect their finances.

Receiving Form 1099-K, even if unexpected, is manageable. If mistakenly received, verify the figures noted and consult tax professionals if necessary. These changes underscore the importance of diligent record-keeping in an increasingly digital economy.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.