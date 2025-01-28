Tax help is easier than ever to find online: Should you do it yourself or hire a pro?

This story incorporates reporting from CNET, WCPO Cincinnati and USA TODAY on MSN.com.



The 2025 IRS tax filing season has commenced, offering taxpayers a variety of online resources to aid in filing. Taxpayers are encouraged to consider filing early, as it not only speeds up refunds but also reduces the risk of tax fraud. Various free tax assistance programs, such as those provided by the IRS, AARP, and veterans’ organizations, are available to help taxpayers navigate the complexities of the federal tax code. However, many find themselves faced with the decision of whether to file themselves using these resources or enlist the help of a professional.

Filing taxes early can be a strategic move for several reasons. Primarily, it ensures quicker refunds for those expecting them. Furthermore, filing ahead of the curve helps prevent tax-based identity theft, which occurs when someone files a return using your personal information. The IRS and organizations like the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide or MilTax offer free support to qualified individuals, making DIY filing more accessible.

Tax preparation software has advanced significantly, offering greater convenience for those opting to file independently. Programs like the IRS Free File allow individuals with simple tax returns and adjusted gross incomes of $84,000 or less to file federal returns at no cost. However, these solutions often only cover basic returns and exclude state tax filings. Complex financial situations, such as having multiple income sources, can complicate the DIY process and may lead to errors.

For those dealing with more complicated tax situations, hiring a professional might be more practical. Financial mistakes on previous filings or uncertainty regarding tax laws are situations where professional advice is invaluable. Tax experts are well-versed in navigating the tax code’s convolutions and can offer personalized guidance.

Ultimately, the choice between DIY and professional assistance hinges on the individual’s confidence and familiarity with their financial circumstances. While many resources exist to simplify the process, professional expertise may provide peace of mind in avoiding potential pitfalls. As taxpayers evaluate their options, the available assistance ensures a smoother experience, regardless of the chosen path.

