Advertisement
Advertisement




States that have consistently produced presidents

Only two states have transcended time with presidents in both early and modern US history: Massachusetts and New York. Massachusetts gave the US John Adams, the second president in US history after George Washington, and his eldest son John Quincy Adams. But Massachusetts also produced John F. Kennedy and George H.W. Bush. The only modern president New York has produced is Donald Trump, but historically the state gave the US Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Advertisement

Texas, Vermont, and North Carolina have produced two presidents each. James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson came from North Carolina, while Chester A. Arthur and Calvin Coolidge came from Vermont. Texas, which joined the US just nine months after Florida, produced the presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and Lyndon B. Johnson—before you protest the omission, remember, George W. Bush was born in Connecticut.

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast, and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.