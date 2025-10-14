Here's how mortgage rates are actually set The Fed plays a role, but it doesn't decide the rate. Here's how it all works — and what else you need to know

Buying a home is one of life's biggest financial decisions for most people, and your mortgage rate can affect the total amount you pay for your home over time.

Mortgage rates don’t sit still. They can change from day to day, and sometimes even from morning to afternoon. Just a small change can increase your monthly payment by hundreds of dollars and add tens of thousands over the lifetime of the loan.

If you’re shopping for a home or thinking about refinancing, timing and preparation can have a real impact on the deal you get. Understanding how mortgage rates are calculated can help you compare offers and negotiate better terms, so you can avoid being caught off guard by sudden market changes.