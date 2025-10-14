Here's how mortgage rates are actually set
The Fed plays a role, but it doesn't decide the rate. Here's how it all works — and what else you need to know
Buying a home is one of life's biggest financial decisions for most people, and your mortgage rate can affect the total amount you pay for your home over time.
Mortgage rates don’t sit still. They can change from day to day, and sometimes even from morning to afternoon. Just a small change can increase your monthly payment by hundreds of dollars and add tens of thousands over the lifetime of the loan.
If you’re shopping for a home or thinking about refinancing, timing and preparation can have a real impact on the deal you get. Understanding how mortgage rates are calculated can help you compare offers and negotiate better terms, so you can avoid being caught off guard by sudden market changes.
Multiple forces shape mortgage rates
You might assume a single person or agency “sets” the mortgage rate, but that’s not how it works. Rates are influenced by global financial markets, where lenders bundle mortgages (home loans sold to investors) into mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and sell them. Strong demand for MBS allows lenders to offer lower rates, while weak demand pushes rates higher.
Each lender then adds a markup to cover costs, risk, and profit. Because business models and risk tolerances vary, lenders can offer different rates on the same day. This combination of market forces and lender decisions is why rates can change quickly and differ from one lender to another.
The role the economy plays in mortgage rate changes
Mortgage rates respond to shifts in the broader economy, both in the United States and abroad. Indicators such as inflation, employment, and GDP growth can push rates up or down.
When the economy is strong, with plenty of jobs and rising wages, borrowing demand increases and rates often rise. In slower periods, lenders may lower rates to encourage borrowing.
Inflation is especially important. Higher prices mean lenders need higher rates to protect the value of future repayments, while easing inflation can help rates fall.
In short, a strong economy usually makes borrowing more expensive, and a weaker one makes it cheaper, though other forces can also play a role.
How the Federal Reserve influences mortgage rates
The Federal Reserve is often blamed or credited for changes in mortgage rates, but it doesn’t actually set them. Instead, the Fed sets the federal funds rate, or the overnight lending rate banks charge each other.
This rate influences the overall cost of borrowing across the economy. When the Fed raises the federal funds rate to cool inflation, other interest rates often follow suit, including those on mortgages. When it cuts rates to stimulate the economy, borrowing generally becomes cheaper.
Mortgage rates also react to what the Fed says it might do. Even before the Fed makes a move, signals from policymakers, such as concerns about inflation or growth, can shift expectations in financial markets and cause mortgage rates to rise or fall.
So while the Fed isn’t pulling the strings on mortgage rates directly, its decisions and statements shape the interest rate environment.
How bond markets help set the tone for mortgage rates
Mortgage rates also take their cues from the bond market, especially the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note. This is because mortgages and Treasury bonds compete for the same types of investors — people looking for relatively safe, long-term returns.
Here’s the connection in plain language: Investors buy bundles of home loans known as mortgage-backed securities (MBS). If the yield on Treasury bonds goes up, investors expect higher returns on MBS, too. That expectation gets passed down to borrowers as higher mortgage rates. When Treasury yields drop, mortgage rates usually follow.
The relationship isn’t exact, but it’s close enough that watching the 10-year Treasury yield can give you a good idea of where mortgage rates are heading. That’s why bond market moves often make headlines in the housing and finance worlds.
How lenders decide what rate to offer
Even with the same market conditions, two lenders can quote different mortgage rates. That’s because each lender adds its own markup, known as the “spread,” on top of the market baseline.
This spread covers operating costs, such as paying staff and maintaining technology systems, as well as the lender’s appetite for risk and desired profit margin. Some lenders run leaner operations or target specific types of borrowers, which lets them offer lower rates. Others may build in a bigger cushion to protect against potential losses, leading to slightly higher rates.
Business strategy also plays a role. A lender aiming to grow market share might temporarily lower rates to attract more applications, while another focused on profitability could set them higher.
All of this means that shopping around is crucial. The same borrower could see noticeably different offers just by checking with a few more lenders.
Why mortgage rates vary person-to-person
Two people applying for a mortgage for the same amount on the same day can still walk away with different rates from the same lender. That’s because lenders don’t just look at market conditions. They also assess how risky each borrower seems.
Lenders use risk-based pricing
With risk-based pricing, the more risk a lender believes they’re taking on, the higher the rate they’ll charge to offset it. Someone with a strong track record of paying debts on time might get a lower rate than someone with a history of missed payments.
Key factors that affect your rate
- Credit score: Higher scores generally qualify for lower rates.
- Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio: A bigger down payment lowers the LTV (the ratio of your loan amount to the home's appraised value) and reduces the lender’s risk.
- Loan amount and type: Jumbo loans or adjustable-rate mortgages can have different pricing than standard fixed-rate loans.
- Property type and use: Second homes or investment properties often carry higher rates than primary residences.
Points and fees
Borrowers can sometimes “buy down” their interest rate by paying discount points up front. One point usually costs 1% of the loan amount and can lower the rate by a small fraction, which may save money over the life of the loan.
Disparities in rates and approvals
Research shows that not all borrowers are treated equally. For example, a Harvard study found that high-income Black homeowners were more likely to receive higher interest rates than low-income white homeowners.
Similarly, a recent CNN investigation into Navy Federal Credit Union found disparities in approval rates for Black and white applicants. These findings show racial discrimination in credit markets, and they highlight the importance of comparing multiple lenders and understanding your options.
How mortgage rates are displayed and advertised
The rate you see in an online ad or on a lender’s website isn’t necessarily the one you’ll get. Those advertised rates are usually based on “ideal” borrowers, such as people with excellent credit, a large down payment, and a low-risk profile. If your application looks different, your actual rate could be higher.
It’s also important to understand the difference between the interest rate and the annual percentage rate (APR). The interest rate is just the cost of borrowing the principal loan amount.
The APR includes the interest rate plus certain fees, such as loan origination charges or discount points. Because it reflects more of the costs involved, the APR can give you a better sense of the total price of your loan.