4 women who became infamous crypto fraudsters

Financial frauds related to cryptocurrency are all too common, with high-profile figures like Sam Bankman-Fried and Do Kwon making headlines for their illicit activities. These crypto criminals have not only defrauded countless individuals but have also tarnished the reputation of the cryptocurrency industry as a whole.

While much attention is often focused on male perpetrators, several women have also played significant roles in financial fraud involving cryptocurrencies.

Let’s take a closer look at them: